John Harbaugh Reacts to Cam Skattebo's Botched Backflip Ahead of Giants Camp

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo gave fans a scare when he attempted and failed a backflip at a Fanatics Fest event the weekend before Giants training camp, but apparently head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t among those whose hearts jumped into their throats given the failed landing.

Skattebo, who is nearing the end of his recovery from the dislocated right ankle that ended his rookie season and who has said that he expects to be ready to go for the start of training camp, has twice now done backflips–the first being at the Brian Burns charity softball game in late May.

But unlike the first backflip, in which Skattebo tried to show spectators that he had confidence in his healing ankle, the second one was done on a springy floor, leading to the botched landing.

Harbaugh, upon learning of Skattebo’s action, told Giants radio broadcasting partners Bob Papa and Carl Banks for their BLEAV in Giants podcast , shrugged it off.

"Dude, at least stick it, you know what I mean?” Harbaugh said with a smile. “Land the thing if you're gonna do it."

Harbaugh’s reaction comes as no surprise, as it has not been his style to openly criticize a player.

While Harbaugh did mention that he planned to chat with Skattebo, he quickly reinforced the running back’s progress and likelihood of being on the field for the team’s first scheduled training camp practice on July 29 at The Greenbrier.

"Skatt's going to be ready to go,” Harbaugh said. “He's been working super hard. He's really been training like crazy, and his mind is on camp."

Giants Need a Healthy Cam Skattebo in 2026

Skattebo has done his best to ease concerns following his failed viral backflip attempt, even going so far as to promise that he wouldn’t hurt himself before training camp.

The Giants are relying on Skattebo to stay healthy throughout the 2026 season. Big Blue is expected to lean more heavily into the running game after hiring Harbaugh, whose Baltimore Ravens led the NFL in run rate at 52.05% last season, the only team above 50% in that statistical category.

Skattebo projects as a key figure in the new power rushing game the Giants are expected to unleash in 2026. Excluding the Week 8 game in which he was injured, Skattebo averaged 14.4 carries per game last season.

That's already a heavy workload for a back with his aggressive running style, and a guy who led the Giants running backs in average yards after contact last year.

The Giants report to The Greenbrier on July 28 for their conditioning tests, with those unable to participate due to ongoing rehab from injury set to land on the active PUP list.

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