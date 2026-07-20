Giants' Worst Stats From 2025, and What John Harbaugh Is Doing About Them

The New York Giants were full of holes in 2025. While young players like Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo gave the fanbase enough to rally behind moving forward, the team had more areas of concern than true strengths.

John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen have set out to fix those weaknesses this offseason. With a shift in culture and a robust haul of new talent, the Giants should be set to make major improvements in their worst areas.

We've laid out five stats that show just how bad the G-Men were in some areas last season and detailed what Harbaugh and Schoen did to reverse the trend.

Extra Point Accuracy: 87.8% (32nd)

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants kicker Ben Sauls (30). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants couldn't land on a consistent starting kicker last season. After an injury to Graham Gano, they cycled through Jude McAtamney, Younghoe Koo, and Ben Sauls.

The group struggled to convert extra points, making just 87.8% of their attempts over the course of the season, good for last in the NFL. McAtnamey was the worst of the bunch, converting on just 75% of his attempts.

New York still hasn't settled on a starting kicker, but the options are more encouraging heading into the 2026 season. Sauls (100% on extra points in 2025) and rookie UDFA Dominic Zvada are competing for the starting job. The rookie is the current frontrunner, but either option should be better than the rotating cast the team employed last year.

Rushing Yards Allowed: 145.3 per game (31st)

East Rutherford, NJ -- June 11, 2024 -- Defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence II and Raheem Nunez-Roches at the NY Giants Mandatory Minicamp at their practice facility in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of all the stats on this list, this one may have been the most obvious. The Giants were unable to consistently get stops on the ground last season, allowing 145.3 rushing yards per game. The team struggled to win at the line of scrimmage and missed far too many tackles.

Harbaugh and Schoen have made this issue a focus of the offseason, replacing both of their starting linebackers. Tremaine Edmunds missed just 7.9% of his tackles last season and earned a run defense grade of 80.6 from PFF.

Edmunds and Arvell Reese, the athletic first-round pick, should form a linebacker duo capable of shutting down the run at a much higher rate.

Penalty Yards: 1,075 (29th)

A penalty flag on the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Discipline was not a strength of Big Blue under Brian Daboll. The Giants totaled 1,075 penalty yards last season, ranking 29th in the NFL.

Harbaugh is the perfect answer to this problem. His Baltimore Ravens were penalized for just 746 yards in 2025. The veteran head coach has already instilled a stronger sense of discipline in his players since arriving in New York.

While penalties can be a somewhat volatile stat, Harbaugh's impact should make the Giants a more buttoned-up team in 2026.

Offensive Red Zone Scoring: 79.7% (31st)

Quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and the New York Giants are shown against the Dallas Cowboys, during the first quarter, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants moved the ball at a decent clip last year, but they struggled to finish drives. They scored on just 79.7% of their drives, ranking second-to-last in the league.

To address this issue, they've set themselves up for better short-yardage rushing efficiency. The addition of fullback Patrick Ricard gives New York a clear advantage in heavy personnel sets. Rookie guard Francis Mauigoa was a force in the run game for Miami last year.

Skattebo is set to use his downhill mentality much more in the red zone this season, translating into more touchdowns for the Giants.

Passing Yards Allowed: 214.2 (16th)

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) passes the ball during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York's pass defense ranked in the middle of the league, allowing 214.2 yards per game. While their pass rush was strong, the secondary couldn't hold up long enough to force stops consistently.

The additions of cornerbacks Greg Newsome II and Colton Hood should give the secondary a boost. They'll compete for the second starting outside cornerback spot, along with Deonte Banks.

If the secondary comes together, and the pass rush converts more of its pressures into sacks, the Giants will field a more well-rounded defense in 2026.

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