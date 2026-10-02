Giants vs. Cardinals: Breaking Down Arizona's Defense and How to Beat It

The New York Giants secured their second win of the season over the Titans in what could be described as a sloppy game, with the defense holding down the Titans’ offense long enough to secure the win.

The offense didn’t play up to its potential overall, though it showed signs of life in the rushing attack in a rainy, windy environment.

Conditions should be much better when the Giants welcome the Arizona Cardinals’ defense, as they look to get this offense on track and keep control of first place in the NFC East.

Let’s break down the Arizona defense, what the Giants should expect on Sunday, and how they should look to attack it.

Base Personnel

The Cardinals run a base 3-4 defense, with three interior defensive linemen and two stand-up edge rushers. They usually play with two inside linebackers and four defensive backs.

With the Giants using 21 personnel this season, they should expect to see this defensive package more often than normal.

However, when they shift to 11 personnel, expect the Cardinals to play more nickel. They typically sub out an interior defensive lineman or an edge rusher to put another defensive back on the field to account for the added passing threat.

Primary Coverage

The Cardinals use quarters coverage. This relies on the zone-man principles. Underneath routes are treated like zone coverage, but if the receiver goes vertical for more than 12 yards, they’re normally picked up man-to-man and carried through the play.

This lets the defense stay versatile in its coverage and mix up looks to combat teams that use primary and second-level routes mixed with vertical threats.

Pass Defense Ranking

The Cardinals allow 247 passing yards per game, which is good for 32nd overall in the NFL. Their pass defense DVOA ranks 26th.

They allow a high percentage of completions to opposing offenses, especially across the middle at the intermediate level. That’s because their coverage is designed to bend but not break.

Max Melton and Garrett Williams are the two primary coverage defenders that the Giants will be concerned with on Sunday afternoon. Both can stay attached to receivers, especially on short and intermediate routes.

The Giants should find windows to throw the ball through as they navigate this defense. Josh Sweat will be the primary pass rusher whom the Giants will have to worry about.

Arizona Cardinals Zaven Collins (25) and Max Melton (16) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rush Defense Ranking

The Cardinals’ rush defense ranks 15th overall in the NFL. They surrender nearly 128 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

They rank fifth in rush DVOA, which points to their ability to tighten up their run defense in situations that call for rushing defense improvement, such as early downs and short-yardage situations.

Safety Budda Baker is a premier box safety and one of the defensive captains and leaders on defense. His ability to diagnose at the second level and strike down on rushing plays makes him invaluable in the Cardinals’ efforts to stop the run.

Zaven Collins does a great job setting the edge and is normally one of the team's higher-graded run defenders. Defensive tackles Roy Lopez and Walter Nolen III are run pluggers who demand double teams and keep linebackers clean.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injuries

Lopez and Nolen have both been dealing this week with injuries. A groin issue has slowed Lopez, while a shoulder injury has limited Nolen in practice. Baker and Sweat were held out of practice early in the week, but only to rest.

Giants Offensive Game Plan

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) looks to throw the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals only surrendered 80 rushing yards in their Week 1 victory over the Chargers. Over the next two weeks, they gave up 160 yards to the Seahawks and 140 yards to the 49ers.

The Giants' game plan has to be to run the ball, and run it effectively. In Week 3, both Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris found success carrying the football.

As these backs get more comfortable running behind a fullback, their rushing production will keep improving. That will open up the ability to attack the intermediate and possibly deep third of the field with play-action passes.

Jameis Winston should find himself in the best position yet so far since taking over at quarterback to make plays in the passing game.

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