Cardinals Coach Mike LaFleur Calls Giants 'a Sharp Operation' Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Arizona Cardinals are coming to town this Sunday to face the New York Giants . The Cardinals will look to steady the ship after dropping their last two games, including a heartbreaking 36-30 Week 3 loss.

The Giants, who currently share first place in the NFC East with the Eagles, will be looking to make it two in a row after last week’s narrow 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the game also being played on a day in which Big Blue will be honoring the 40th anniversary of their Super Bowl XXI team at halftime.

Here’s what Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur had to say about the Giants in his Wednesday press briefing with Cardinals beat reporters.

On what goes into preparing to face a high-risk/high-reward quarterback like Giants QB Jameis Winston:

“Well, the same thing you stress every week. Just stick to your keys, stick to your fundamentals — stick to all those kinds of things. Obviously, there are certain aspects that I won't get into quarterback to quarterback, but I know this; I've played Jameis quite often and, like you just said, he can sling it, and it can go for 500 any minute. I think it was last year, about mid-season, when they were, I want to say, in Detroit, and I mean he just went off. At any given time, that guy can put up a lot of points and yards.”

On his evaluation of Giants RB Cam Skattebo and what stands out about his game:

“Same thing you guys think. I'm glad I don't have to tackle him. He's a big boy, and our guys know that. I have a lot of respect for his game. I don't know him personally, but he's a load, so we have our hands full.”

On the challenges of defending Skattebo’s physical running style:

“Getting him down. You have to get him down, and our guys know that.”

On the challenges presented by the Giants’ defensive front despite OLB Brian Burns not playing:

“They're loaded, and you knew that almost last year after the season when the cycle was going down, and you're like, 'Man, there's a lot of talent over there in New York.' And there's a lot of talent on offense too.

"(It’s) unfortunate for them, obviously (being without) Brian, but like we always say, the show's going to go on, and luckily for them, they have a lot of really good players. (OLB) Abdul's (Carter) only getting better and better. He is a problem, and he's playing hard, and they've got it going right, right now. I’ve got a lot of respect for what they're doing schematically. They're a sharp operation.”

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