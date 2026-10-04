Giants Report Card: Defense Stars as Giants Top Cardinals to Take NFC East Lead

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Grading the New York Giants ' 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Offense: C

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jameis Winston experience had its ups and downs this week, starting with two interceptions (both on late throws) and a touchdown drought that lasted nine quarters.

It finally ended in the second quarter when Winston found Malachi Fields on a 12-yard touchdown pass, making it a 14-12 game in favor of the Cardinals.

A little later in the quarter, Winston threw his second touchdown pass, this time to receiver Malik Nabers, who caught his first touchdown pass in a regular-season game since tearing his ACL last year, also during Week 4 of the regular season.

The Giants' rushing game had its issues, finishing with 87 yards on 28 carries (3.1 yards per carry), with no runs going beyond nine yards, led by Najee Harris. Harris also fumbled, the fifth fumble by the Giants' running backs this season.

Defense: A

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Things started rough for the Giants defense, particularly against the run, when the Cardinals rushed for 92 yards on 15 carries in the first half.

But credit the Giants for battening down the hatches and adjusting, as Arizona gained just 31 yards on 11 rushing attempts in the second half despite the closeness of the game.

What can be said of the defensive secondary, particularly on the last drive? The Cardinals began the drive on their own 33-yard line.

They benefited from two Giants defensive penalties, including a very questionable defensive pass interference call against cornerback Deonte Banks that gave the Cardinals 1st-and-goal on the Giants' 4-yard line.

DOTS of the Deonte Banks game-winner pic.twitter.com/KDnI8qIWkI — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) October 4, 2026

But Banks and the Giants, with their backs against the wall, came up big. Jacoby Brissett threw three straight incomplete passes.

On 4th down, Banks atoned for the DPI by intercepting Brissett and returning it 98 yards for the score that put the game away.

It also put the Giants in sole possession of first place in the NFC East, thanks to the Giants' win and the Eagles' loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Special Teams: A-

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The kickoff coverage unit allowed too many leaky yards. Jalen Brooks returned a kickoff for 37 yards, and Devin Duvernay returned one for 39 yards.

Otherwise, the dynamic duo of punter Jordan Stout and kicker Dominic Zvada were money again, with Stout finishing with a 44.7 net average and Zvada nailing all three field goals from 39, 50, and 52 yards.

Charlie Jones took over for Braxton Berrios on punt returns in the second half when Berrios went down with a foot injury. Jones finished with a 14.5-yard average, a 23-yard return, and one fair catch.

On kickoff returns, Tyrone Tracy Jr. delivered an impressive 55-yard return behind pristine blocking from the return unit in the first quarter, setting up Zvada's second field goal of the day.

Coaching: B+

Kudos to defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who made adjustments to the run defense that shut down the Arizona rushing attack and produced three tackles for loss (4 yards total).

On the other side of the ball, why offensive coordinator Matt Nagy keeps insisting on running plays wide in the red zone remains a mystery. The Giants finished 2-of-3 in the red zone this week, but at times they made it harder on themselves with slow-developing plays that went wide (four, per the game film, none of which gained more than two yards).

Wilson's second-half adjustments helped the Giants close out the win, but Nagy's red zone play-calling continues to be an area that can be better.

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