The Jacksonville Jaguars look to connect four wins together when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville has bounced back nicely since its loss to Houston. The Jaguars covered as double-digit favorites in each of their last three games, leaving no doubt against the Colts, Ravens, and Titans.

The Giants present a slightly tougher test, but perhaps only in record. New York is coming off a 24-21 loss to Washington last Thursday night. That extra rest advantage won’t hurt, either.

New York is 3-2 at home this season while Jacksonville is 3-1 on the road, losing in Denver in Week 2.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Jaguars vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars -6 (-110)

Giants +6 (-110)

Moneyline

Jaguars: -265

Giants: +215

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The point spread has moved an important half point since the odds opened for this game, with the Jaguars now -6 after opening at -6.5. The total hasn’t moved from 46.5, though.

Jaguars vs. Giants Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Jaguars vs. Giants Prediction

I've been waiting for the right time to fade the Giants, and this is the week. Their metrics certainly aren't bad; for example, they rank 13th in net yards per play (+0.2), but a lot of their numbers are being propped up by the second-easiest schedule in the NFL. They have yet to play a game against a team that's currently in a playoff spot. Their toughest game was against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended in a 28-6 loss.

Now, they have to face an elite Jaguars team that not only leads the league in DVOA but is also the only team in the league that ranks in the top five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. Jacksonville should be a much bigger favorite in this spot.

Pick: Jaguars -6 (-105) via BetMGM

Yeah, the Giants are a fine team. They don’t really do anything too well, but they have been able to beat some inferior teams. As MacMilan mentioned, this is their first game against a team in a playoff spot currently.

The Jaguars are the real deal, and the Giants’ home-field advantage is not.

Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 30, Giants 17

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