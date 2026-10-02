Scouting the Cardinals: What the Giants Must Do to Stop Brissett, McBride and Jeremiyah Love

The New York Giants ' defense bounced back in Week 3 against the Titans. It shut Tennessee down for nearly three quarters. Although the defense showed some wear against the passing attack in the fourth quarter, it kept the Titans out of the end zone until it was too late for them to have a legitimate chance to win.

This Arizona offense should be much harder to tame than the Titans' offense, so the Giants will need to be at their peak if they want to succeed.

Base Personnel

The Cardinals primarily play in 11 personnel (one tight end, one back, and three receivers). That allows them to spread the field while also presenting a primary run threat.

They can spread defenses out and pass the ball because their primary tight end is a pass-receiving tight end. They can also spread defenses and run the ball because the formation forces defenses to play six- and seven-man boxes to account for all the pass-receiving threats.

Run Scheme

The Arizona offense is primarily a zone offense. They specialize in wide zone and outside zone, which allows them to attack the edges and get out on the perimeter. They also pair it with split zone and duo.

In split zone, the offensive line blocks one way while a blocker goes the opposite way to seal the backside and create a natural cutback lane for the running back.

Duo features double teams on the interior at the point of attack. This leans heavily into the Shanahan-McVay system, which should concern the Giants because of how well the Rams ran the ball in Week 2.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) reacts after rushing for a touchdown San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' explosive top 2026 NFL draft pick, Jeremiyah Love, leads the backfield with one-cut burst, elite lateral agility, and perimeter speed. Pair him with former Atlanta running back Tyler Allgeier, and you have a great one-two inside-outside duo to run the ball with.

Passing Offense

The Cardinals have averaged over 215 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

They have completed over 70% of their passes, and they've allowed just five sacks through three games, their passing attack having found success through its West Coast, timing-based framework that relies primarily on intermediate crossers and play-action bootlegs, along with quick rhythm throws and vertical shots down the seam out of 12 personnel.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be a difficult scheme for the Giants' defense to manage because quarterback Jacoby Brissett does a great job of getting the ball out of his hands quickly and into the hands of playmakers like All-Pro tight end Trey McBride. The pair was one of the league's best quarterback-receiver combinations last season and has already started hot this year.

Best Offensive Lineman

Paris Johnson Jr. is the high-end blindside protector for the Arizona Cardinals. He is their premier talent along the offensive line, combining elite-level athleticism with a nasty streak.

He is best utilized on reach blocks, on outside runs, and in getting to the second level to provide extra blocking for runners.

Paired with veteran left guard Isaac Seumalo, he gives the Cardinals one of the better left sides in the NFL.

Injuries

Aside from a few recognizable names on injured reserve, the Cardinals enter this game relatively healthy on offense. Seumalo has received veteran rest and maintenance to manage wear and tear, and he is one of the only major names on the injury report.

Giants Defensive Gameplan

This will be a very difficult task for the Giants. First, they need to make sure they keep everything in front of them. Turn Jacoby Brissett into a checkdown monster.

They may give up a big day to McBride in receptions and yardage, but that approach should limit explosive plays through the air and keep the Cardinals out of the end zone.

In run defense, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be pivotal in stopping the outside zone along the edges. They need to make sure they don't give the Cardinals a soft edge to run around.

The defense must either make the Cardinals' backs bounce around them to get outside, giving the linebackers and safeties a chance to close the gap, or make the backs stop their feet before they cut vertically upfield, allowing the linebackers to fill the rush lanes cleanly.

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