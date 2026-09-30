Giants Are Battered but Still Standing Heading Into Cardinals Game

Someone in the football universe has decided that the New York Giants haven't faced enough hurdles to survive this season — and it's only Week 4.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart and All-Pro linebacker Brian Burns, two of the most pivotal players on the team's eight-member leadership council, have suffered season-ending injuries in consecutive weeks.

Then came headlines about the acquisition of former first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy from Minnesota and the release that ended the popular comeback story of receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Let's not forget the offseason began with the hiring of a new coaching staff, then the World Cup uprooted training camp over the summer; and this doesn't even include the ongoing construction at the team's headquarters, which has displaced players from their conventional daily routine.

The hits keep on coming, right? So far, head coach John Harbaugh and his staff have kept the squad above water, with the team 2-1 going into Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

The Cardinals, mind you, are coming off a failed rally in their 36-30 loss to San Francisco, which made them look a bit more dangerous than their 1-2 record suggests.

It goes without saying that veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who has struggled in his first two appearances, must have a steady hand for the Giants to inch ahead as he tries to maintain his place in the starting lineup.

But the Giants came into the season with lofty expectations for their defense, which will ultimately have to become near-dominant if the team is going to remain above water.

The pass rush has yet to find its rhythm, although safety Jevon Holland (four takeaways in the first three games) has been spectacular in the secondary.

The most likely candidates on this unit to create game-changing plays are edge rushers Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, but don't be surprised if rookie linebacker Arvell Reese grabs the spotlight.

Reese got a game ball from Harbaugh for his 12-tackle performance in last week's 12-7 rain-soaked win over Tennessee. His stat line included a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed, leaving the head coach to proclaim, "He sprang onto the scene today - he was all over the field."

Which player do you think is most likely to deliver the most impactful snaps to turn aside Arizona and improve the Giants' home record to 3-0 for the first time since 2009?

Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino will discuss the team's outlook on the podcast tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can also place video or audio calls during the broadcast by using this link.

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