Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts is another opportunity for Big Blue to go 1-0 and inch closer to sewing up the NFC East title.

It won't be the much-anticipated Daniel Jones "revenge" game, nor will it be running back Jonathan Taylor's first game against the team that drafted him. Still, the game will take on special meaning for the Giants' players and coaches.

This week's game gives Giants head coach John Harbaugh a chance at an impressive milestone. He is one win shy of 200 for his head-coaching career, counting the regular season and postseason.

Harbaugh, who is in his 19th season as an NFL head coach and his first with the Giants, appeared caught off guard when the milestone was brought up. As far as he's concerned, football Sundays aren't about him.

"The idea, I guess, would be that, man, these wins are all really good and really, really hard. The wins are really hard to get. They're really valuable," he said.

"You guys are in the locker room after the games. I know you try to convey it to the fans, what that feeling is in the locker room after a win. There's nothing like it. There's no greater football joy than that winning locker room."

An argument could be made that some wins are better than others, such as postseason wins and especially Super Bowl victories. For Harbaugh, though, every win carries the same weight.

"I would just say every one of those wins is the same. It's like my dad says, 'You've never had a better win than this one,'" he said.

"Every one feels that way. The next one is really hard to get. It's really hard to get. I think they're all just really treasured and really valued."

That's especially true this season, as Harbaugh tries to pull the Giants out of more than a decade of lousy football.

In theory, New York can lock up its first NFC East title since 2011 , which was also the season of its last Super Bowl championship. To get there, the Giants need to win three more games against the eighth-hardest remaining schedule in the league.

Will the Giants pull off the win, as many expect? Or is this a classic trap game, in which a Colts team desperate for a win surprises them?

Follow along with our live blog, which brings you key plays, injury updates, stats, game highlights and a lot more as the game unfolds. Then don't forget to check back with New York Giants On SI after the game for our complete postgame coverage.

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