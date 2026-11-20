There will be no revenge game for quarterback Daniel Jones when the New York Giants visit the Indianapolis Colts a week from Sunday.

Jones, the Colts’ former starting quarterback, was one year into a new two-year, $88 million contract when the team released him after another dismal showing, a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

Before his release, Jones, the sixth overall pick by the Giants in the 2019 draft, had been on a historic run of futility.

Per Doug Clawson, Jones is the only quarterback in the past 45 years to start each of his team’s first 11 games of a season without a single game in which he threw more touchdown passes than interceptions.

In six seasons with the Giants, Jones appeared in 70 games, started 69 and went 24-44-1. He completed 64.1% of his passes for 14,582 yards and threw 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.

He missed most of the 2023 season with a torn ACL. In 2024, after the Giants’ overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany in Week 10, he was demoted as the starter, triggering an injury-protection clause in his contract, and was later released.

After a stint with the Vikings, he signed with the Colts as a free agent the following year and led them to an 8-5 record in 2025. As with the Giants, though, Jones had only one good season in Indianapolis.

The Colts are in the midst of a horrific season at 3-8. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, they received trade inquiries for Jones at the trade deadline but held on to him because they believed they had paid too much in bonus money.

Even so, the Colts took apart parts of their core, trading offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks, defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the 49ers, receiver Keenan Allen to the 49ers and receiver Josh Downs to the Chiefs.

The Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium this week, then travel to face the Colts the following week.

"I don't want to get ahead of ourselves here, and you just hit me with that," Giants head coach John Harbaugh said when asked about the move made by the Colts, who will start Anthony Richardson, Sr. at quarterback when the Giants come to town.

"Definitely, the offense will be the offense that they run, but it'll be centered around the quarterback for sure, and they're probably different styles to some degree, so we'll have to look at that when the time comes. We have people doing that this week."

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