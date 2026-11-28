The New York Giants have made two standard practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Both moves add depth on defense to cover for players who will miss the game this week.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who was finally signed to the Giants' practice squad on Oct. 27, gets the first of his three allotted elevations. Lowry gives the Giants more depth up front with Shelby Harris (illness) ruled out and not traveling with the team.

The second elevation is Raheem Layne, who will add depth at safety and on special teams after defensive back Elijah Campbell was added to the injury report and ruled out with a hamstring injury. This is Layne's second elevation.

The Giants visit the Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

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