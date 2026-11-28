Giants Make Two Defensive Practice Squad Elevations Ahead of Colts Game
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The New York Giants have made two standard practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Both moves add depth on defense to cover for players who will miss the game this week.
Defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who was finally signed to the Giants' practice squad on Oct. 27, gets the first of his three allotted elevations. Lowry gives the Giants more depth up front with Shelby Harris (illness) ruled out and not traveling with the team.
The second elevation is Raheem Layne, who will add depth at safety and on special teams after defensive back Elijah Campbell was added to the injury report and ruled out with a hamstring injury. This is Layne's second elevation.
The Giants visit the Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina