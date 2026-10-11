Giants Comeback Effort Ends in 27-27 Overtime Tie with Commanders

The New York Giants sure do keep things interesting on Sundays.

On a damp, rainy afternoon in Landover, Maryland, Big Blue battled through sloppy conditions and missed opportunities as they and the Washington Commanders put on a riveting second-half show, culminating in an incredulous 27-27 overtime tie at Northwest Stadium.

Giants starting quarterback Jameis Winston once again took Big Blue Nation on a roller-coaster ride, throwing for 326 yards with three touchdowns. Commanders starter Jayden Daniels — returning from an injury to his non-throwing elbow — completed 17 passes for 199 yards and two rushing scores.

However, a 12-second runoff at the end of the game’s extra period will be scrutinized for weeks.

With the tie, New York now moves to 3-1-1 on the season, while Washington drops to 1-3-1. Despite failing to secure the win, New York maintains sole possession of first place in the NFC East heading into Week 6.

Game Summary

First Half

The Commanders struck first with a four-play, 69-yard scoring drive on the game’s opening possession. Daniels connected with Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo on two passes for 34 yards, helping set up a 33-yard touchdown run by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Washington kicker Drew Stevens pushed his extra point attempt wide to the left, keeping the club’s lead at 6-0.

The Giants earned their first points of the day on their third offensive series, a five-play 22-yard drive with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Winston found receiver Malik Nabers for a 20-yard gain on 1st-and-10 from their own 45, advancing into Washington territory. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada capped the drive with a 51-yard field goal to cut the Commanders’ lead to 6-3.

Unfortunately, New York would be limited to just those three points for the entire half. On a day when establishing the run was vital to their success, the Giants couldn't find a rhythm. The club averaged only 2.2 yards per carry in the first half and managed just 77 yards of offense.

Perhaps their best opportunity to put Washington on its heels came with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Facing a 9-3 deficit, Winston was sacked by Commanders linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson on 2nd-and-8 from their own 47. Chaisson also forced a fumble by the Giants’ quarterback, which defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered.

On the ensuing drive, Stevens made a 40-yard field goal to give the Commanders a 12-3 lead at the two-minute warning.

The Giants tried to close the gap as time expired in the second quarter on Zvada’s trusty leg. New York’s rookie hooked the 57-yard attempt sharply to the left. As a result, Washington took their 12-3 lead into halftime.

Second Half

New York opened the third quarter with a seven-play, 30-yard drive, highlighted by a 14-yard connection from Winston to Nabers. The Giants’ rookie redeemed his shoe by booting a 56-yard attempt through the uprights, cutting the Commanders’ lead to 12-6.

Washington, however, did not allow the Giants very long to rest on their laurels. The Commanders traveled 77 yards on five plays, including a 17-yard connection from Daniels to receiver Antonio Williams. Daniels then took advantage of a gaping hole in New York’s run defense for a 38-yard touchdown run. Stevens’ extra point extended Washington's lead to 19-6.

Determined to find the end zone, the Giants finally earned their first touchdown of the day on a 13-play, 63-yard drive to close the third quarter. Despite losing starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a calf injury, Winston rallied his offense. After a would-be interception by Washington defensive back Amik Robertson was overturned as defensive pass interference, Winston found tight end Isaiah Likely for the three-yard touchdown pass — cutting the Commanders’ lead to 19-13

The Commanders took back control of the game, as Daniels led his team on an eight-play, 81-yard drive. Washington’s third-year quarterback once again took matters into his own hands for a 26-yard rush for the score. He then connected with receiver Terry McLaurin for the Two-Point Conversion and a 27-13 lead.

Still, New York would not go quietly into the murky air in Landover. Winston led New York 75 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 21-yard completion from Winston to tight end Theo Johnson. The Giants starter once again found his favorite target, Likely, for 17 yards and the touchdown — slicing Washington’s lead to 27-20.

The Giants made it an official comeback on their ensuing offensive series. Winston used just over three minutes to lead his team on a 10-play, 72-yard drive to tie the game. Nabers hauled in the 17-yard pass for the touchdown, tying the game at 27-27 with under two minutes remaining.

LEEEEEEEEEK 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/cw4k9WPpp6 — New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2026

With the Commanders’ last drive resulting in a necessary punt, the Giants erased a 14-point deficit to force overtime, with the score tied at 27.

Overtime

The Giants started the game’s extra period with the ball. Winston took 2:03 off the clock to lead New York 39 yards on eight plays. Unfortunately for Big Blue, Zvada couldn't connect on his 46-yard field goal attempt, giving Washington the ball at their own 36-yard line with 7:57 remaining.

The Commanders, however, could not capitalize. The four-play, 13-yard drive ended in a punt — giving the ball back to the Giants at their own 9-yard line.

Winston connected with Nabers on an eight-yard completion and a 28-yard deep ball, the latter coming on the heels of a 19-yard run by Cam Skattebo. The Giants had the ball on 1st-and-10 at the Washington 24-yard line.

Ultimately, the comeback could not be completed. While running up the middle, Skattebo fumbled the ball after Commanders receiver Dyami Brown stripped it. Brown and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle moved into position to repossess the ball, which Tuttle eventually recovered.

However, in what could only be described as one of the most incredible endings to an NFL game in recent memory, the Commanders’ bid to win ended on 2nd-and-8 at the Giants’ 24-yard line.

After Giants defender Tremaine Edmunds sacked Daniels, Washington couldn't align to take the final snap with 12 seconds remaining. Instead, the clock ran out, resulting in a 27-27 tie.

A wild finish to Giants-Commanders game pic.twitter.com/0QvJGVIPbG — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Injury Report

Giants’ starting left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor suffered a calf injury with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

Rookie cornerback Colton Hood absorbed a hit to the head that bloodied his nose and forced him out of the game late in the third quarter. He was immediately taken for evaluation for a concussion.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Giants safety Tyler Nubin also took a hit to his head/neck area. Nubin left the field of his own accord, and he was declared questionable to return with a neck issue.

Blue Notes

Giants kicker Dominic Zvada snapped his perfect streak of field goals by missing a 51–yard attempt with 7:15 remaining in the first quarter. Zvada entered the game at 9-for-9 on field goal attempts this season and leads all rookies in points scored with 32.

NFC East Recap

Despite taking a 17-16 lead on kicker Jake Elliott's 48-yard field goal with eight seconds left, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to 2-3 after Jacksonville Jaguars’ return man Ameer Abdullah returned the ensuing kickoff for 53 yards. Kicker Cam Little connected on a 57-yard attempt as time expired to give the Jags a 19-17 victory over the Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The Dallas Cowboys (2-3) suffered a 24-16 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week in prime time. Bucs running back Bucky Irving ran for 165 yards, including a 72-yard run to set up the touchdown that put Tampa Bay ahead for the win.

What’s Next?

The Giants return home to the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium to host the New Orleans Saints (1-4) in a Week 6 matchup. The Saints will arrive on the heels of a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

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