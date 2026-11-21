As the New York Giants prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars for a Week 11 showdown this weekend at MetLife Stadium, they continue to take stock of their first nine games.

At 5-3-1, the Giants are in sole possession of first place in the NFC East and are pursuing their first division title since 2011. Their Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders may have slightly weakened their stronghold on the divisional crown, but Big Blue appears poised for its first postseason appearance since 2022.

By adopting a structured yet proactive approach under veteran head coach John Harbaugh, the Giants have shown marked improvement in all three phases of the game. Still, New York must improve to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

In that regard, here are five areas where the Giants must improve to maintain their postseason push.

Take the Lead and Hold the Lead

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite entering Week 11 with a 4-2-1 record in one-score games, the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders shone an unflattering spotlight on their difficulty closing out opponents.

Once known for his impeccable fourth-down play-calling intuition, Harbaugh has been among the NFL's most conservative coaches in that department this season.

While some of his apprehension can be attributed to the club's injury-induced instability at quarterback, New York's struggles with run-game consistency and ball security have been the key factor in his cautious approach.

With the toughest stretch of their schedule still to come, Harbaugh and his staff will need to show more trust in their team to convert in potentially risky situations, especially in the red zone.

As such, expect the offense to incorporate more designed runs and RPO packages into quarterback J.J. McCarthy's repertoire while using the deep passing game for potential big-play gains.

Offensive Line Play

New York Giants offensive guard Francis Mauigoa (65) walks into the tunnel after warmups during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Giants' offensive line has been far from disastrous, interior inconsistencies and an in-season change at center have kept the unit from reaching its potential in 2026.

Though the line has performed adequately against four-man rushes, it has struggled to resist pressure when protecting against the blitz. As a result, Big Blue has had uneven success in both the running game and on obvious passing downs.

Of course, New York's current lineup has improved throughout the season.

The unit allowed just six pressures in the loss to the Commanders, with each starting lineman finishing with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 65.0.

Though the Giants are undoubtedly encouraged by this trend, the offensive line must keep improving each week to secure the team's postseason bid.

Reliability in the Kicking Game

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since going a perfect 9-of-9 on field goal attempts to begin the season, kicker Dominic Zvada has become a polarizing figure among Big Blue Nation.

The undrafted rookie has converted 17 of 23 field goal attempts (73.9 percent) and all 16 extra-point attempts. In total, Zvada has amassed 67 points through nine games.

Unfortunately, his recent struggles have led to some mistrust in his ability to add points in key situations. The Michigan product has missed six field goals (all from the right hash), including a 33-yard attempt against the Commanders in Week 10.

Although New York's coaching staff continues to work with the rookie on his plant-leg mechanics, Zvada must prove himself a reliable asset heading into the season's home stretch.

Running the Football Consistently

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the Giants have adopted a physical, downhill rushing style featuring running backs Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary. Skattebo has compiled 496 rushing yards on 116 carries with four touchdowns. Singletary has added 114 rushing yards on 40 carries with one touchdown.

While neither stat line is likely to earn widespread praise, Big Blue's ground game has shown signs of efficiency and big-play potential. Skattebo, in particular, has improved significantly after a costly Week 5 fumble against Washington led to his Week 6 benching against the New Orleans Saints.

If veteran Tyrone Tracy Jr. returns from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and recently signed Greg Derosiers performs adequately as a third option, New York may be able to rely on its running game in potentially harsh winter weather late in the season.

Bringing Down the Passer

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field and New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) celebrates after a stop on fourth down during overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the Giants have adopted a pass-rush style that is based on applying extra pressure through the blitz. The unit has been much more effective with schemed pressures, thanks to the efforts of linebackers Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Arvell Reese.

Still, the Giants have had their share of difficulty getting to the quarterback. Big Blue's defense ranks 28th in pressure rate (12.8 percent) and 23rd in sack rate (5.6 percent) with 21 total sacks through nine games, per NFL/Savant.

After failing to add help at the trade deadline, New York must show greater urgency in pursuing the passer in the latter part of the season. If the Giants can't generate more pressure from the edge, they may struggle to remain in playoff contention as the regular season draws to a close.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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