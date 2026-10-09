How the Giants Can Attack Washington’s Vulnerable Pass Defense

Entering Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, the New York Giants sit atop the NFC East. This week, they head to Landover, Maryland, to take on the Commanders in their second divisional matchup.

Whatever people think, this Washington squad will be difficult to beat largely due to its defense. They are formidable against the run but leave openings in their pass coverage. They do surrender a lot of points, and the Giants will look to follow suit.

Let’s take a look at the Commanders’ defense.

Base Personnel

The Commanders spend a majority of their time in a 4-2-5-based defense. When they want to be more robust against the run, they will adjust to a 4-3 over/under front.

They want to keep four down linemen on the field at all times to combat the run and use varying packages to try to rush the quarterback with four guys.

With their two primary linebackers holding down the inside, they need linebackers who can run sideline to sideline.

Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles has been playing well while moving all over the field. He has 20 tackles, including two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a sack.

In pass coverage, he has two passes defensed and an interception.

Primary Coverage

The Commanders' primary coverage is a Cover 3 shell, which is one high safety manning the middle of the field.

The two corners usually stay deep, and each takes a third of the field, along with the free safety.

In a traditional Cover 3, four defenders take away the primary and intermediate areas, which are the quarterback's normal passing lanes.

Pass Defense Ranking

The Commanders' pass defense ranks 29th in DVOA and 23rd in passing yards allowed, averaging 242.5 yards per game through the air. This is clearly not one of their strongest areas on defense, and the Giants should look to take advantage of it.

Nickel back Mike Sainristil handles most of the work in the slot, covering any elite pass receivers who line up there. He will definitely need to be monitored, as he is a solid pass defender and will make plays if the quarterback gets lazy or careless with his passes.

Frankie Luvu and Odafe Oweh pair with Daron Payne on the inside to give Washington a formidable interior/exterior/blitzer pass rush.

Rush Defense Ranking

Despite ranking seventh in run defense DVOA, the Commanders still give up over 100 yards a game on the ground. They rank 11th overall in rush defense, surrendering just under 104 rushing yards per game.

Payne is the Commanders' best interior run defender on the defensive line. He provides the physicality and knockback ability to reset the offensive line in the negative, and he has the athleticism to chase down rushers.

Luvu and the rookie Styles can run anything produced by the opposing rushing attack down, regardless of where it's designed to hit.

Luvu is a quick downhill-trigger linebacker who will thump you, and Styles provides elite-level athleticism at the position.

Together, they can wreak havoc and give the defense the flexibility to avoid having a third stand-up linebacker on the field.

Injuries

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal is out for the season, which dramatically hurts the Commanders' depth at the position. Luvu and Styles have also dealt with injuries that have kept them out of practice.

Safeties Percy Butler and Tyler Owens have also dealt with injuries that have kept them out of practice, along with defensive end Charles Omenihu, who has been on the injury report.

Giants Offensive Game Plan

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants will need to soften up the Washington run defense by keeping them off balance with early-down throwing opportunities. It can't just be run on first down, run on second down, and then put it in Jameis Winston's hands and expect him to pick up a first down.

They need to invest in early-down throws that put them in second-and-short and short, where the entire playbook opens up, and they can be less predictable.

If pass coverage is Washington's weakness, the Giants need to be strongest there, even if the weather isn't likely to be ideal.

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