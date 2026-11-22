The New York Giants might be building a case for the most resilient team through their first nine games of the 2026 season, but in a league as fast-paced as the NFL, every game is precious.

Sadly, New York had to be reminded of that harsh truth a little over a week ago when they were defeated 24-21 by the Washington Commanders on the back half of their biannual division series and four days after they earned an enormous road win against the Philadelphia Eagles to help broaden their lead in the NFC East standings.

Similar to their first meeting in Week 5, a 27-27 overtime tie, John Harbaugh and the Giants had chances to close out the game and unofficially knock the Commanders out of the race for the division crown.

Despite a pair of fourth-quarter Washington turnovers, the Giants couldn't deal the knockout punch. As they move on to Week 11, one of the league's heavyweights, the Jacksonville Jaguars, is next to pay them a visit in a game that has been flexed into the late-afternoon window.

Part of the NFL's decision was definitely a well-awaited sign of respect for Big Blue, who have been doubted in most of their games, yet, under the influence of their head coach, have found thrilling ways to win in the margins to steal a number of their five victories.

The Jaguars, who come in tied for the second-best record in the sport, want everyone to see what the franchise is really made of as they hope to contend for the Lombardi Trophy later this season.

Sparked by the leadership of head coach Liam Coen and a more capable offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville has been bludgeoning opponents on the scoreboard.

On defense, the Jaguars are another team that can frustrate the hell out of the Giants offense, with a bevy of pass rushers that give them the third-best pass-rush win rate and have helped them force 16 turnovers, while New York has given up 14 this season.

In recent weeks, the Jaguars have doubled down on their quest to win their first-ever Super Bowl title by trading for a few veteran playmakers to strengthen their unit, including defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who is quite familiar with facing the Giants after seeing them only two games ago with the Philadelphia Eagles.

From top to bottom, the Jaguars are ready to test the Giants' ability to bounce back from a brutal defeat and see whether they have what it takes to play with the big dogs in the postseason in Harbaugh's first year.

Another storyline to watch is how this matchup affects the vibes around the Giants' chances of holding onto the lead in the NFC East, as the Jaguars are just the first of four playoff-caliber teams they will face in the coming weeks.

They were lucky to get some outside help last Sunday, but another bad loss mixed with wins by the Dallas Cowboys and Commanders, who still have life in the division, could begin to make things a little uncomfortable as we hit the latter stretch of the schedule.

The Giants have already proven numerous times that they can rally from tough outcomes and put their best foot forward when least expected. If they want to shock the rest of the league as they welcome the Jaguars to MetLife Stadium, they'll need another overall team performance with no room for fourth-quarter mistakes.

Check out New York Giants coverage on SI for pregame, in-game, and postgame.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

Jaguars (7-2) vs Giants (5-3-1)

Regular Season Series History

This Sunday's matchup will mark just the ninth all-time meeting between the Giants and Jaguars, dating back to the 1997 season when the latter was added to the NFL as an expansion team.

The series is tied 4-4 as the two franchises take the gridiron in Week 11, including a clean split in the previous four meetings dating back to 2010.

New York has taken three of the last four contests at home, but lost the most recent game in East Rutherford, 20-15, in the 2018 season opener at MetLife Stadium.

Both squads last met in Week 7 of the 2022 season in Jacksonville, where then-quarterback Daniel Jones led the Giants to a 23-17 win on the road, improving their record to 6-1 at the time.

Television

The game will be aired on CBS. Jim Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, with former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt joining him as the analyst and Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

Radio

Fans can listen to the game on WFAN 101.9 FM. Bob Papa will be the play-by-play announcer, with former Giants Carl Banks and Howard Cross joining him as analyst and sideline reporter.

Referee

Craig Wrolstad is the designated official for Sunday's game. Wrolstad is one of the longest-tenured active referees in the NFL, joining the league in 2003 as a field judge before earning the promotion to referee in 2014. He has worked in three Super Bowls in various roles.

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