NY Giants Week 5 Officiating Crew Scouting Report

The New York Giants (3-1) played a much cleaner game in last Sunday’s 36-24 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, at least on penalties, but they should be at greater risk in a Week 5 road matchup against the Washington Commanders (1-3). The officiating crew can be flag-happy at times.

Clete Blakeman will operate as the lead referee for this NFC East collision, per FootballZebras.com, a development that should have the Giants on their best behavior.

His crew has doled out 65 penalties through four games this season, which is the fifth most, according to NFLPenalties.com. The yardage is a bit easier to swallow, coming in at 435 (eighth most). More than half of that total came in the last two weeks, though, so things are trending in an unfavorable direction.

The 17th-year ref will be joined by umpire Scott Walker, down judge Andy Warner, line judge Kent Payne, field judge Karina Tovar, side judge James Coleman, back judge Jonah Monroe, replay official Chad Adams, and replay assistant Adam Choate.

The Giants fared quite well the last time they saw Blakeman. Actually, it was the peak of their season.

Big Blue accumulated six penalties for 55 yards in a 34-17 Thursday Night Football victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9, 2025. Only one of those infractions went against the defense. Blakeman’s crew does have a new umpire and replay assistant, though, so you never know what could happen.

Those worried about some home-field cooking should not have much to worry about with this official. In games that Blakeman has worked this year, home teams have accrued nine more penalties and 43 more penalty yards than visiting squads.

Overall, this referee assignment is shaping up fine for Big Blue. New York already has enough on its plate without incurring the official’s wrath. It is one thing to squeak out wins at MetLife Stadium, but there will likely be less room for error in Landover, Maryland.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels can be a tricky opponent for a defensive line that remains spotty against the run. The onus will fall on Abdul Carter and the pass-rushing attack to exploit an unpredictable offensive line. Dennard Wilson definitely accomplished that objective last week.

As the Giants try to win these pivotal matchups, Blakeman will keep a watchful eye on the field. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

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