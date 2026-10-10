Giants Scouting Report: What to Expect From the Commanders’ Offense

The New York Giants ’ defense has proven that even if things start shaky, it knows how to adjust and change its fortunes in-game. Even though the sacks haven’t been abundant, the turnovers have, and everyone seems to be in on it. It really has been a team effort.

But the Giants don’t have the luxury of resting on their laurels. Washington will have an extremely resilient offense looking to exploit any mistake they make on the defensive end. This game will likely come down to which side dominates: the Commanders’ offense or the Giants’ defense.

Base Personnel

The Commanders’ base personnel is 11 personnel: one tight end, one running back, and three receivers.

The design spreads you out while presenting a defined rushing strength that may clash with the defensive game plan against spread offenses.

A basic 2x2 set is not the same in 11 personnel. Both sides may have two receivers, but one has a primary run blocker. That leaves the defense to combat both run-heavy and pass-heavy sides.

The Commanders also use 12 personnel.

Run Scheme

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dual threat with his legs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At their best, the Commanders run a spread-option style with downhill gap schemes woven into their plans.

Expect power and counter options to pair with inside zone and split zone. The team averages 124 rushing yards per game, which is good for 12th in the league. It is 21st in rushing DVOA.

The rushing offense is at its most effective when the quarterback is an effective runner. When Jayden Daniels can use his legs, this offense is difficult to stop. Even with other backs out with injuries, the quarterback as a weapon makes a big difference.

Passing Offense

The passing offense has not been at its best this season, given quarterback injuries and a lack of consistency. The Commanders have dealt with injuries not only at quarterback but also in the receiving corps.

They’ve been without Terry McLaurin, who is still questionable to play this weekend, and now they will be without Stefon Diggs, who has been ruled out. That leaves a lot of unknowns at wide receiver.

One place the Giants should be alert is Austin Ekeler’s return at running back, as he could be a key outlet to slow down the Giants’ pass rush. Washington is 28th in passing yards per game and 21st in pass offense DVOA.

Best Offensive Lineman

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders have been without their best offensive lineman, Laremy Tunsil, all season, but they do have their best interior blocker in guard Sam Cosmi.

The 27-year-old Texas Longhorns alum excels in zone and gap schemes, where he can move around and use his athleticism to his advantage. That also lets him be more nimble in pass protection.

Injuries

We know Diggs is out, and running back Rachaad White is also sidelined. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is also dealing with an injury that has limited him this week.

Running back Jeremy McNichols’ window to return from injured reserve is open, but it remains to be seen whether he will be active and ready for Week 5.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is also out, which means that if Daniels gets injured, they’ll turn to rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, who finished his collegiate career at Rutgers.

Cosmi and Lucas Patrick are both dealing with injuries that have hampered them.

Giants Defensive Game Plan

Priority number one should be to get hits on the quarterback.

If that is Daniels, they need to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and force him to favor his left elbow, which will likely be heavily secured. If it’s not Daniels and it’s Kaliakmanis, then the same logic should apply.

You want to make those guys uncomfortable in the pocket so they worry about the bodies chasing them instead of the receivers they’re supposed to throw to downfield.

They should keep emphasizing complementary football, where they set up opportunities to create turnovers.

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