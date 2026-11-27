It was a happy Thanksgiving indeed for the New York Giants.

Im so proud of the pigeons man!!! Good for yall! — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) November 27, 2026

The defending NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles did Big Blue a huge favor on Thanksgiving, rallying from a 21-point deficit against the Dallas Cowboys to win 39-38 on a 60-yard walk-off field goal by Jake Elliott.

Philadelphia's rally is the largest comeback win on Thanksgiving in NFL history.

The Eagles (4-7) still have the lowest playoff chances in the division. According to The Athletic's playoff simulator, they have a 2% chance of winning the NFC East. Dallas, which dropped to 5-7, has an 8% chance of winning the division.

That leaves the Washington Commanders as the biggest threat to the Giants' hold on first place. Washington (4-5-1) has a 19% chance of winning the division, while the Giants (6-3-1) have a 71% chance.

Washington holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants thanks to its 24-21 win over Big Blue in Week 10.

The Giants' remaining strength of schedule ranks ninth-toughest in the league (.547), according to Tankathon. Their toughest remaining opponents are the San Francisco 49ers (Week 13), Seattle Seahawks (Week 14), Cleveland Browns (Week 15) and Detroit Lions (Week 16).

Washington has the third-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with its remaining opponents combining for a .411 winning percentage. Its two toughest remaining opponents are the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings.

Washington's next three games are against the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, all teams with losing records.

The Giants should be able to wrap up the NFC East title with three more wins. They visit the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.