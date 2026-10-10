Biggest Thing We've Learned About Giants After First 4 Games

The New York Giants are not cured yet. They still have flaws and roster deficiencies that could cause issues as the season progresses, but what has changed is their ability to steer around those roadblocks and potholes.

The idea of the 2020s Giants surviving a Dexter Lawrence trade, along with season-ending knee injuries to quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Brian Burns, is near-incomprehensible. New leadership is changing the mindset of this previously fractured franchise.

John Harbaugh’s arrival is yielding better on-field results, but more specifically, the Super Bowl XLVII champion is instilling more mental toughness and problem-solving skills into the locker room.

Although the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals all have losing records, we have seen enough to know New York is better equipped to overcome adversity.

Big Blue is still on its feet despite the adversity

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) makes an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants committed 10 penalties for 114 yards in their season opener, but they outscored the Cowboys 7-6 in the fourth quarter and squashed any late comeback attempt with clutch execution.

They got trounced by the Los Angeles Rams after losing Dart and failed to score a touchdown in a Week 3 game against Tennessee. Jameis Winston severely limited the offense, forcing the defense to take charge.

Big Blue stumbled in the second half versus both the Titans and Arizona Cardinals, finding themselves in the kind of devastating losing scenarios that tortured fans for years. But this is where the newfound resilience comes into play.

Safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Deonte Banks, both of whom have been revived under head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, secured game-ending interceptions in or near the end zone.

The Giants used to suffer those back-breaking losses. Now, they are dishing them out. Nail-biting home wins over the last-place Titans and Cardinals don’t foretell huge success, but the habits players are forming during this triumphant stretch could matter moving forward.

These Giants just feel different

Clock-killing third-down conversions, 50-yard field goals, 70-plus-yard punts, and timely takeaways comprise winning football. New York was failing in most of these categories just last season. Now, it has the capabilities, and perhaps most importantly, the necessary composure to meet the moment.

The numbers reflect improvement. And here is another stat that shows the Giants’ turnaround: so far, they have prevailed when it’s been a close game. Last year, the Giants were 1-7 in games (31st league-wide) decided by one score or less; this year, they are off to a 1-0 start in close games.

There is a lot of improvement, but there is still a bit of work to be done. Lapses in the secondary, inconsistent offensive line play, shaky run defense, and penalty issues have all popped up at different points in the last month.

However, this group is learning from its mistakes and correcting them quickly. Better play-calling, better preparation, and more roster balance obviously help. But do not discount the significance of the Giants’ mental makeup. Other locker rooms could have imploded after losing leaders on offense and defense. A drubbing in LA could have caused a prolonged descent.

New York has wobbled at times, but the team continues to stand tall. Regardless of how the campaign unfolds, this grit and adaptability should prove incredibly valuable for years to come.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.