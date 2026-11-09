Giants Expect J.J. McCarthy and Cam Skattebo Back for Thursday Night vs. Commanders

The New York Giants don’t have much time before they host the Washington Commanders in a critical Thursday night divisional game.

But Big Blue can at least take some solace knowing that two key injured starters, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Cam Skattebo, both should be good to go for that game.

McCarthy was injured in the third quarter when Eagles linebacker Zack Baun hit him on the side. McCarthy went to the medical tent for evaluation before walking to the locker room with members of the team’s medical staff, presumably to have X-rays done.

McCarthy, who was replaced by Jameis Winston for a series in which Winston led the Giants to the go-ahead touchdown, later returned to the team’s sideline with renewed energy. He then went back in to finish the game.

“He’s doing well,” head coach John Harbaugh said of McCarthy. “We’ll find out more during the course of the day and in a couple of days, but it does look like he’s gonna play. We feel fairly good about that but don’t want to get out over my skis with it, but it seems good so far.”

Skattebo is also trending in the right direction, according to Harbaugh. The second-year running back has been nursing a hamstring strain suffered on his final run in the Giants’ Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.

He was close to playing against the Eagles despite not practicing in the week leading up to the game and being listed as doubtful.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, the team decided that with the quick turnaround and Skattebo likely to be slightly limited, it made more sense to hold him out of the game against the Eagles and instead aim for him to be ready for the Washington game.

“We just decided not to take the risk that would go with it,” Harbaugh said. “There were some things he was gonna be limited just a little bit; maybe that we decided not to go down that road because of the short week this week.”

The Giants running game struggled against the Eagles, finishing with a dismal 2.6 yards per carry. While that was largely a result of the poo run blocking effort by the offensive line, not having Skattebo in the lineup certainly didn't help matters.

The Giants head coach added that Skattebo “should be full-go Thursday night.”

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