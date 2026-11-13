5 Winners and 3 Losers From Giants' Week 10 Loss Against Commanders

The term “John Harbaugh effect” has been used many times over the last several months, and it boils down to this: the 2026 New York Giants are winning the games the 2025 Giants lost.

Well, it may be time to revisit that narrative.

Big Blue looked a lot like its pre-Harbaugh self on Thursday night, suffering a crushing 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders. The offense was disjointed late in the fourth quarter, the defense missed tackles despite an overall solid showing, and special teams was a mess.

The Giants (5-3-1) reverted to old tendencies in this NFC East clash , and that alarming relapse makes their divisional lead much more tenuous than it should be.

Several players competed admirably in defeat, but a few performances were particularly frustrating. Let’s look at it all in this Week 10 edition of Winners and Losers.

Winners

RB Cam Skattebo

The 24-year-old running back quashed much of the skepticism surrounding him just a month ago, following up a terrific showing against the Houston Texans with 122 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns against Washington.

Cam Skattebo averaged 4.3 yards per attempt, showing the efficiency expected of a lead RB. There is plenty we do not know about the Giants, but it is becoming clearer that No. 44 is the ball carrier on this team.

S Ar'Darius Washington

New York Giants safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) celebrates during a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skattebo seemingly cemented a role on offense, and Ar’Darius Washington may have done the same on defense.

The sixth-year safety did everything in his power to close out the game for New York, recording a clutch tackle and a pass-breakup on consecutive downs early in the fourth quarter before snagging an interception with 2:19 remaining. His efforts were for naught, however.

Well, maybe not entirely. Now, Harbaugh knows that Washington can carry the secondary if necessary. Hopefully he won’t have to, though.

TE Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely, another Baltimore Ravens alum, roars back into the winners group after notching nine receptions for a career-high 127 yards.

The veteran tight end completed arguably Big Blue’s most exciting offensive play of the night, connecting with J.J. McCarthy on third-and-7 and delivering the go-ahead 66-yard score with 8:13 left on the game clock. The expectations were quite high for Likely this season, but somehow, he is shattering them.

LB Arvell Reese

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips (22) and New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) take down Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week did not record a sack or forced fumble in this one, nor did he put on a stunning display of athleticism. He was still one of the most reliable members of the defense.

Arvell Reese did his best to match former Ohio State teammate and Commanders LB Sonny Styles, tallying a team-high 13 total tackles. He did not miss a single one, showing strong fundamentals and focus.

The Giants should have been able to finish off Washington without needing to create a turnover. Still, they are already much more dependent on the No. 5 overall pick than people probably anticipated.

Reese does not seem overwhelmed, though.

LG Jon Runyan JR.

Jon Runyan Jr. has struggled this season, but he was far from the weak link on Thursday. In fact, one might say he was New York’s steadiest offensive lineman.

The 29-year-old left guard allowed no sacks, hits, or hurries in 65 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus . He also provided good protection for Cam Skattebo on a touchdown run. Is this the beginning of a second-half surge?

Losers

K Dominic Zvada

Kicking catastrophes are synonymous with some of the worst Giants losses in recent memory, and this heartbreaker is no different. Dominic Zvada returned to poor form, missing a 33-yard field goal about 11 minutes into the first quarter. Is he on his way out?

It does not sound like it. John Harbaugh is keeping the faith, but there is no guarantee that an undrafted rookie maintains the consistency needed to propel the squad forward. Zvada thrived under pressure in Week 9, and he must do so in Week 11 against the dangerous Jacksonville Jaguars.

WR Malik Nabers

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seemingly an every-week dynamo after a sweltering October, Malik Nabers is cooling off a bit in November.

The Giants’ No. 1 wide receiver fumbled on the Commanders’ 19-yard line late in the third. New York ultimately paid dearly for that mistake, losing near-guaranteed points that could have changed the outcome.

Nabers is one of the most valuable components of this team, but he should be held accountable for his shortcomings. The exciting playmaker skipped media availability following the loss.

CB Dru Phillips

Dru Phillips’ talents suggest that he is well equipped to succeed in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s system. When he is on, he is on. But it goes both ways.

The former third-round selection got burned by Stefon Diggs on what was ultimately the game-winning 32-yard touchdown, and he missed two tackles versus the Commanders. Phillips must stay sure-footed in these big moments.

He has plenty of value to offer, but maybe the Giants can use his strengths better.

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