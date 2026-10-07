Giants Look to Extend Lead in NFC East Against Commanders as Jayden Daniels Nears Return

People say lightning doesn't strike the same place twice. The New York Giants have already disproved that theory in each of the past two weeks, although they might not want to rely on a third consecutive game-ending defensive charge.

Coach John Harbaugh's team will visit NFC East rival Washington on Sunday, coming off dramatic back-to-back home wins. Jevon Holland and Deonte Banks each capped decisive goal-line stands with interceptions in the final seconds to hold off Tennessee and Arizona, respectively. In fact, Banks registered the first regulation-ending interception return for a touchdown in franchise history.

So the Giants, who have won all three of their games at MetLife Stadium, sit alone atop the NFC East at 3-1 and have prompted Harbaugh to raise the bar.

"It's an opportunity. I mean, the idea is to get the lead, extend the lead — that's the idea in a game and during the season," he said.

"We're in good position for four games in, but it's only four games in. We have an opportunity. It gives us a great opportunity to go down there to Washington and try to play our best football game. And we can play so much better. We can play so much better. And that's what we'll be chasing."

The locker room is on board with the plan, even if it requires some more close calls.

"It's just the faith, the faith that no one's doubting," quarterback Jameis Winston said. "We have a tremendous amount of confidence that we can and that we will win. And I'm just grateful that as a team, coaches, players, organization, that we have zero doubt that we can and we will pull it through."

The Commanders (1-3) enter the game on the other end of the spectrum, having been battered into playing three quarterbacks over the first month but expecting Jayden Daniels to return this week. His return would be welcome, since the defense has been unable to keep opponents in check. It has allowed at least 30 points in three consecutive games after yielding 24 in the season opener.

But how likely is it that Winston and the offense will find enough rhythm to give the Giants more room to breathe? The club has sandwiched lackluster offensive showings in a 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and a 12-7 win over Tennessee between outputs of 28 and 36 points.

Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino will discuss the matchup on tonight's podcast at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can also participate by placing video or audio calls during the broadcast, which can be found at this link.

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