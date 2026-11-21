One of the oldest NFL franchises restored to glory by a member of one of football's most famous families. It is a compelling story that fits perfectly in the country's largest media market.

John Harbaugh has coached the New York Giants to first place in the NFC East, and with sub-.500 challengers all below them, the road to the playoffs seems clear.

But Big Blue better look out for landmines. Despite the Giants' advantageous positioning, fans have a few reasons to feel concerned about the final eight weeks of the season.

If the team does not heed these warning signs, the result will be another excruciatingly long offseason.

Stop Blowing Opportunities at Home

Although it was not always pretty, the Giants earned home victories over the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in three of the first four games of the campaign. They protected MetLife Stadium and beat deeply flawed teams, distinguishing characteristics shared by most playoff-bound squads.

Consistency is also a crucial trait, however, and this team lacks it. The Giants self-destructed against the New Orleans Saints before nearly completing a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback in Week 6. They treated their fans to another sickening showing in Week 10, imploding against the Washington Commanders.

Special teams blunders, missed tackles and questionable play-calling are all responsible for this Meadowlands melancholy. New York may seriously regret these wasted opportunities, because the schedule is about to get much, much harder .

The Giants will face five teams with winning records before the season ends. The Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers appear to be legitimate title contenders, the Detroit Lions are tied for first in their division, and the Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions.

Because of their earlier missteps against the Saints and Commanders, the Giants have little room for error. They have to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to reach the minimum 8-8-1 record it would probably take to clinch the NFC East. However, that might not even be enough.

Win the Turnover Battle

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the second half against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants are giving up the fifth-fewest yards per game in the NFL (305.7) and rank just outside the top 10 in points per game allowed (21.8), indicating clear defensive improvement. Arvell Reese and Abdul Carter have each displayed their remarkable athleticism at various points of the campaign.

But the defense is not controlling the turnover margin the way Harbaugh prefers. New York ranks 20th with a -2 turnover differential, recording 12 takeaways to 14 giveaways. The Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks are all worse in that regard, but this is still an issue.

Big Blue defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has injected a ton of creativity into play-calling, but this is more of a bend-don't-break group than a dominant unit. Even with Jevon Holland's four interceptions and two forced fumbles, the team is hurting for turnovers.

More sacks would probably help on that front. The Giants have just 17 through nine games, with Reese accounting for 4.5. Carter needs to get home more often and lift this pass-rushing attack closer to its ceiling.

Otherwise, superior squads will exploit this unfavorable turnover ratio.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

Be More Consistent Against the Run

New York entered the 2026 season knowing it had to stop the run, and the numbers have improved markedly.

Or have they? Although the squad is no longer in the bottom tier in rushing yards allowed, ranking 20th at 121.6 per game, there are still too many lapses.

The Giants are allowing 4.5 yards per carry , which is tied for sixth-worst in the league. The defense is still vulnerable in this critical area.

Arvell Reese, D.J. Reader, Jevon Holland, Dru Phillips and Micah McFadden have all been valuable in run support, but the G-Men have collectively failed to plug holes and finish plays too often.

If Reese hits a rookie wall or Reader loses steam as the campaign progresses, opposing ball-carriers may very well feast. Harbaugh and Wilson must keep developing Darius Alexander and Bobby Jamison-Travis, because a lack of interior depth is tough to survive.

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