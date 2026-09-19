Giants Frighteningly Thin at Cornerback for Rams Game With Deonte Banks Questionable

The New York Giants head into their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams frighteningly thin at cornerback.

In addition to playing Paulson Adebo on IR this week with a knee injury, Deonte Banks, one of the two starting cornerbacks, missed practice for a second straight day with a calf injury.

Banks was given a questionable designation, his status for Monday night looking ominous. If he can’t play on Monday, rookie Colton Hood is expected to get the starting nod alongside Ar’Darius Washington, a safety by trade, who is likely in the mix for a larger role.

The good news for the Giants is that Greg Newsome II, the other starting cornerback who was listed with a rib injury, practiced in full and did not receive an injury designation.

In other injury news, inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who is dealing with a neck injury, also received a questionable designation for Monday’s game. Meanwhile, in better news, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) and right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder) both participated fully and did not receive an injury designation.

The Rams have not yet issued their final status report, but reports from Los Angeles say receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Jordan Whittington (quad) both did not practice Saturday.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status Andrew Thomas, LT Ankle Limited Limited Limited -- Paulson Adebo, CB Knee DNP DNP/IR IR IR Deonte Banks, CB Calf Limited DNP DNP Questionable Chauncey Golston, DL Neck Limited Limited Full -- Sisi Mauigoa, RG Shoulder Limited Limited Full -- Micah McFadden, ILB Neck Limited Limited Limited Questionable Greg Newsome II, CB Rib Limited Limited Full --

Rams Practice Participation Report

(Check back later for the Rams' final statuses.)

Player, POS Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status Kam Curl, SAF Ankle Limited Limited Omar Speights, ILB Hip Limited Limited Nate, Landman, ILB Shoulder Limited Limited Kamren Kinchens, SAF Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Davante Adams, WR NIR - Rest DNP Full Full Puca Nacua, WR Hip -- DNP DNP Jordan Whittington, WR Quad -- DNP DNP

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