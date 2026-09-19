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Giants Frighteningly Thin at Cornerback for Rams Game With Deonte Banks Questionable

With Paulson Adebo on IR and Deonte Banks questionable, the Giants could turn to rookie Colton Hood against the Rams on Monday night.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is questionable for Monday night.
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks is questionable for Monday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants head into their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams frighteningly thin at cornerback.

In addition to playing Paulson Adebo on IR this week with a knee injury, Deonte Banks, one of the two starting cornerbacks, missed practice for a second straight day with a calf injury.

Banks was given a questionable designation, his status for Monday night looking ominous. If he can’t play on Monday, rookie Colton Hood is expected to get the starting nod alongside Ar’Darius Washington, a safety by trade, who is likely in the mix for a larger role.

The good news for the Giants is that Greg Newsome II, the other starting cornerback who was listed with a rib injury, practiced in full and did not receive an injury designation.

In other injury news, inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who is dealing with a neck injury, also received a questionable designation for Monday’s game. Meanwhile, in better news, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) and right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder) both participated fully and did not receive an injury designation.

The Rams have not yet issued their final status report, but reports from Los Angeles say receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Jordan Whittington (quad) both did not practice Saturday.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Status

Andrew Thomas, LT

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Paulson Adebo, CB

Knee

DNP

DNP/IR

IR

IR

Deonte Banks, CB

Calf

Limited

DNP

DNP

Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DL

Neck

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Sisi Mauigoa, RG

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Micah McFadden, ILB

Neck

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Greg Newsome II, CB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Full

--

Rams Practice Participation Report

(Check back later for the Rams' final statuses.)

Player, POS

Injury

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Status

Kam Curl, SAF

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Omar Speights, ILB

Hip

Limited

Limited

Nate, Landman, ILB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Kamren Kinchens, SAF

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Davante Adams, WR

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

Full

Puca Nacua, WR

Hip

--

DNP

DNP

Jordan Whittington, WR

Quad

--

DNP

DNP

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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