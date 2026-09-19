Giants Frighteningly Thin at Cornerback for Rams Game With Deonte Banks Questionable
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The New York Giants head into their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams frighteningly thin at cornerback.
In addition to playing Paulson Adebo on IR this week with a knee injury, Deonte Banks, one of the two starting cornerbacks, missed practice for a second straight day with a calf injury.
Banks was given a questionable designation, his status for Monday night looking ominous. If he can’t play on Monday, rookie Colton Hood is expected to get the starting nod alongside Ar’Darius Washington, a safety by trade, who is likely in the mix for a larger role.
The good news for the Giants is that Greg Newsome II, the other starting cornerback who was listed with a rib injury, practiced in full and did not receive an injury designation.
In other injury news, inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who is dealing with a neck injury, also received a questionable designation for Monday’s game. Meanwhile, in better news, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) and right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder) both participated fully and did not receive an injury designation.
The Rams have not yet issued their final status report, but reports from Los Angeles say receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Jordan Whittington (quad) both did not practice Saturday.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Status
Andrew Thomas, LT
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Paulson Adebo, CB
Knee
DNP
DNP/IR
IR
IR
Deonte Banks, CB
Calf
Limited
DNP
DNP
Questionable
Chauncey Golston, DL
Neck
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Sisi Mauigoa, RG
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Micah McFadden, ILB
Neck
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Greg Newsome II, CB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Full
--
Rams Practice Participation Report
(Check back later for the Rams' final statuses.)
Player, POS
Injury
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Status
Kam Curl, SAF
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Omar Speights, ILB
Hip
Limited
Limited
Nate, Landman, ILB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Kamren Kinchens, SAF
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Davante Adams, WR
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
Full
Puca Nacua, WR
Hip
--
DNP
DNP
Jordan Whittington, WR
Quad
--
DNP
DNP
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina