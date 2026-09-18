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Giants Cornerback Depth Takes Concerning Turn Ahead of Week 2 Game vs. Rams

With Paulson Adebo on IR and Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II banged up, the Giants' cornerback room is thin ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The New York Giants are only one week into their 2026 regular season, and they’re already facing a concerning development.

Three of Big Blue’s top outside cornerbacks are currently ailing. Paulson Adebo just landed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which as far as head coach John Harbaugh is aware, will not require any surgery, though the coach added, “Don’t hold me to it.” 

Starter Deonte Banks, having had his practice participation downgraded from limited to “did not participate” as he nurses a calf injury.

Greg Newsome II, the other starter opposite Banks, is dealing with a rib issue and was limited for the second straight day. Harbaugh said Newsome is “day to day.”

The Giants' cornerback depth, which was shaky to begin with, will now lean on rookie Colton Hood as a potential starter if Banks isn't available. Hood had a mixed bag in the six defensive snaps he played against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The highlight of his night was blanketing Cowboys receiver George Pickens on a play in which it looked as if Pickens may have pushed off Hood.

On the other hand, Hood missed a tackle on a short completion in front of him. But overall, he finished with a decent showing in limited snaps as he continues to gain experience at the NFL level.

The Giants also have Nic Jones and Ar’Darius Washington who can step in on the boundary, if needed, and they added Nikko Reed from the Chargers’ practice squad for additional depth.

“Yeah, just the cornerback depth kind of looking at our situation there with Paulson [Adebo],” Harbaugh said when asked why they brought in Reed.

“At this time of year it's good to be aggressive, especially at that position. There are still guys on the practice squad who won't last on the practice squad probably too much longer, so it was a good get for us.”

In other injury news, offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Andrew Thomas, both of whom remain limited, should be good to go for Monday night.

In a new development for the Rams, they added receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Jordan Whittington (quad) to their Friday practice participation report. Neither receiver participated in Friday’s practice.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Status

Andrew Thomas, LT

Ankle

Limited

Paulson Adebo, CB

Knee

DNP

DNP/IR

IR

IR

Deonte Banks, CB

Calf

Limited

DNP

Chauncey Golston, DL

Neck

Limited

Limited

Sisi Mauigoa, RG

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Micah McFadden, ILB

Neck

Limited

Limited

Greg Newsome II, CB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Rams Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Status

Kam Curl, SAF

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Omar Speights, ILB

Hip

Limited

Limited

Nate, Landman, ILB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Kamren Kinchens, SAF

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Davante Adams, WR

NIR - Rest

DNP

Full

Puca Nacua, WR

Hip

DNP

Jordan Whittington, WR

Quad

DNP

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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