Giants Cornerback Depth Takes Concerning Turn Ahead of Week 2 Game vs. Rams

The New York Giants are only one week into their 2026 regular season, and they’re already facing a concerning development.

Three of Big Blue’s top outside cornerbacks are currently ailing. Paulson Adebo just landed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which as far as head coach John Harbaugh is aware, will not require any surgery, though the coach added, “Don’t hold me to it.”

Starter Deonte Banks, having had his practice participation downgraded from limited to “did not participate” as he nurses a calf injury.

Greg Newsome II, the other starter opposite Banks, is dealing with a rib issue and was limited for the second straight day. Harbaugh said Newsome is “day to day.”

The Giants' cornerback depth, which was shaky to begin with, will now lean on rookie Colton Hood as a potential starter if Banks isn't available. Hood had a mixed bag in the six defensive snaps he played against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The highlight of his night was blanketing Cowboys receiver George Pickens on a play in which it looked as if Pickens may have pushed off Hood.

On the other hand, Hood missed a tackle on a short completion in front of him. But overall, he finished with a decent showing in limited snaps as he continues to gain experience at the NFL level.

The Giants also have Nic Jones and Ar’Darius Washington who can step in on the boundary, if needed, and they added Nikko Reed from the Chargers’ practice squad for additional depth.

“Yeah, just the cornerback depth kind of looking at our situation there with Paulson [Adebo],” Harbaugh said when asked why they brought in Reed.

“At this time of year it's good to be aggressive, especially at that position. There are still guys on the practice squad who won't last on the practice squad probably too much longer, so it was a good get for us.”

In other injury news, offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Andrew Thomas, both of whom remain limited, should be good to go for Monday night.

In a new development for the Rams, they added receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Jordan Whittington (quad) to their Friday practice participation report. Neither receiver participated in Friday’s practice.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status Andrew Thomas, LT Ankle Limited Paulson Adebo, CB Knee DNP DNP/IR IR IR Deonte Banks, CB Calf Limited DNP Chauncey Golston, DL Neck Limited Limited Sisi Mauigoa, RG Shoulder Limited Limited Micah McFadden, ILB Neck Limited Limited Greg Newsome II, CB Rib Limited Limited

Rams Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status Kam Curl, SAF Ankle Limited Limited Omar Speights, ILB Hip Limited Limited Nate, Landman, ILB Shoulder Limited Limited Kamren Kinchens, SAF Hamstring DNP DNP Davante Adams, WR NIR - Rest DNP Full Puca Nacua, WR Hip DNP Jordan Whittington, WR Quad DNP

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