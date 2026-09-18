Giants Cornerback Depth Takes Concerning Turn Ahead of Week 2 Game vs. Rams
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The New York Giants are only one week into their 2026 regular season, and they’re already facing a concerning development.
Three of Big Blue’s top outside cornerbacks are currently ailing. Paulson Adebo just landed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which as far as head coach John Harbaugh is aware, will not require any surgery, though the coach added, “Don’t hold me to it.”
Starter Deonte Banks, having had his practice participation downgraded from limited to “did not participate” as he nurses a calf injury.
Greg Newsome II, the other starter opposite Banks, is dealing with a rib issue and was limited for the second straight day. Harbaugh said Newsome is “day to day.”
The Giants' cornerback depth, which was shaky to begin with, will now lean on rookie Colton Hood as a potential starter if Banks isn't available. Hood had a mixed bag in the six defensive snaps he played against the Cowboys on Sunday night.
The highlight of his night was blanketing Cowboys receiver George Pickens on a play in which it looked as if Pickens may have pushed off Hood.
On the other hand, Hood missed a tackle on a short completion in front of him. But overall, he finished with a decent showing in limited snaps as he continues to gain experience at the NFL level.
The Giants also have Nic Jones and Ar’Darius Washington who can step in on the boundary, if needed, and they added Nikko Reed from the Chargers’ practice squad for additional depth.
“Yeah, just the cornerback depth kind of looking at our situation there with Paulson [Adebo],” Harbaugh said when asked why they brought in Reed.
“At this time of year it's good to be aggressive, especially at that position. There are still guys on the practice squad who won't last on the practice squad probably too much longer, so it was a good get for us.”
In other injury news, offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Andrew Thomas, both of whom remain limited, should be good to go for Monday night.
In a new development for the Rams, they added receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Jordan Whittington (quad) to their Friday practice participation report. Neither receiver participated in Friday’s practice.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Status
Andrew Thomas, LT
Ankle
Limited
Paulson Adebo, CB
Knee
DNP
DNP/IR
IR
IR
Deonte Banks, CB
Calf
Limited
DNP
Chauncey Golston, DL
Neck
Limited
Limited
Sisi Mauigoa, RG
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Micah McFadden, ILB
Neck
Limited
Limited
Greg Newsome II, CB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Rams Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Status
Kam Curl, SAF
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Omar Speights, ILB
Hip
Limited
Limited
Nate, Landman, ILB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Kamren Kinchens, SAF
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Davante Adams, WR
NIR - Rest
DNP
Full
Puca Nacua, WR
Hip
DNP
Jordan Whittington, WR
Quad
DNP
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina