The New York Giants ’ seventh-ranked defense just suffered another significant blow to one of its key players.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II, who signed a three-year, $46 million contract extension coming out of the team’s bye week, suffered what head coach John Harbaugh described as a “serious high ankle” sprain that “is going to be one of those lengthy high ankles” that will keep the starting cornerback out for “multiple weeks.”

That timeline now looks like it will sideline Newsome for most, if not all, of the rest of the regular season. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Newsome will undergo tightrope surgery this week to address the high ankle sprain he suffered in the first quarter of the team’s 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Schultz added that Newsome will be out approximately four to six weeks, which, if things go well, could mean he’s back for the postseason if the Giants, who currently sit atop the NFC East, qualify.

It’s a significant blow for the Giants’ defensive secondary, which has been a major surprise given how well it has played.

The Giants’ pass defense is currently ranked fifth in the league, allowing 193.4 yards through the air per game, and it’s ranked second in average passing yards per play allowed (5.81).

Newsome has certainly been a big part of that success. He has five pass breakups and one interception in coverage and has not allowed a touchdown yet this season.

Per PFF, he has the second-best coverage grade among the team’s cornerbacks (71.2) behind Deonte Banks, and the NFL’s best coverage rating (41.8).

With Newsome sidelined, Paulson Adebo, who lost his starting job this summer in the battle with Newsome and Banks, will step in as the starter. Stepping in for Newsome early in Sunday’s game, Adebo posted a career-high four pass breakups in the win over the Jaguars.

“He’s got to be ready,” Harbaugh said of Adebo last week. “I told him, ‘In my mind, you’re a starter in this league. And when you started here, you’ve done really well. And you’re going to have to start again.’ So when that time comes, he’s in a good place.”

To increase their depth at the position, the Giants are also expected to open the 21-day practice window this week for cornerback Korie Black, who has been on IR since the start of this season.

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