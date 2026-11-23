New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome, just weeks after signing a 3-year, $45.75 million extension , will miss "multiple weeks" with a high ankle sprain, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday.

Newsome was injured in the first quarter of the team's 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Paulson Adebo, who started last year but lost his role in a summer battle with Newsome and Deonte Banks.

Before his injury, Newsome had the best coverage rating (lowest, at 41.8) among the Giants' cornerbacks, having posted two forced incompletions, two pass breakups and one interception.

Adebo posted a career-high four pass breakups in the win over the Jaguars.

Harbaugh said Adebo may not be starting, but he considers the sixth-year cornerback a starter and told him so.

"As I told him, I said, 'In my mind, you're a starter in this league. And when you started here, you've done really well. And you're going to have to start again,'" Harbaugh said last week.

"So when that time comes, he's in a good place."

Adebo was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18 with a knee injury suffered in the Week 1 opener. He returned Oct. 24, ahead of the Giants' Week 7 game against the Houston Texans.

Adebo has played in three games this season, including Week 7, when he started for Newsome, who was inactive due to injury.

He has played 138 defensive snaps this season and has allowed just five of 13 targets to be completed (38.5%) for 73 yards (four after the catch), good for a 25.5 coverage rating , where lower is better.

Newsome is Likely Headed to Injured Reserve

Harbaugh did not indicate whether Newsome would be placed on injured reserve nor did he mention if surgery was in the cornerback's immediate future, but given his characterization of the injury as a "multiple week" issue that could keep Newsome out "a while," IR is likely course of action the team will take.

If Newsome does land on IR, the Giants could use the spot to either activate cornerback Korie Black from IR or add defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot to the 53-man roster after he used up all of his practice-squad elevations on Sunday. They would need to open a roster spot to promote him for the rest of the season.

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