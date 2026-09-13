Giants-Cowboys Live Blog: Harbaugh's Debut Arrives on Opening Night

The wait is over, New York Giants fans. Tonight’s the night all the excitement over the vast transition that Big Blue has made, starting with the hiring of head coach John Harbaugh, comes to a head.

Optimism is high that this year’s Giants team, the first assembled under Harbaugh’s watch, is not like recent squads of past years where they’ve looked promising on paper only to come out and fall flatter than day-old soda.

Harbaugh has been trying to change that by working the team hard in training camp so that, come late in the game, they’re not dragging.

But it’s going to take so much more than just being in optimal condition for the Giants to show that they’re not the same old hapless bunch that has lost its last three Week 1 games.

What better way to show it than against the Dallas Cowboys, who hold a commanding 16-2 record in the last 18 meetings between these teams?

Dallas comes to MetLife with a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, who has been tasked with fixing a struggling red zone defense and run defense, the latter of which was almost as bad as the Giants’ last season.

The Giants? They're unveiling a new offensive system, headed by offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, that's expected to lean heavily on the running game, which should especially be key given questions about top receiver Malik Nabers’ game status.

The Giants are hoping Nabers, who has insisted his status will be his call, can contribute. Still, if not, New York has protected itself by signing Dalen Cambre to the 53-man roster and elevating Braxton Berrios from the practice squad.

And on defense, the hope is that defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's more aggressive scheme gives Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott more trouble than usual.

The bottom line is this week’s game, besides being a must-win (aren’t they all?), is a good measuring stick for the Giants to prove that they are heading in the right direction at long last, and that the days of looking ill-prepared and understaffed are long over.

Follow all the action with our live blog, featuring a selection of social media feeds curated to bring you the most comprehensive coverage. The live blog will remain active throughout the game and afterward when postgame coverage begins right here on New York Giants On SI.

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