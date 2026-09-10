Giants' Defense Faces First Real Test of Harbaugh Era Against Cowboys

Week 1 of the NFL season, and an opportunity to see what this New York Giants team under new head coach John Harbaugh will really be about—and what better way to find out than against the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys offer a formidable litmus test for the Giants. The result of Week 1 will signal whether this is another disappointing season in a row, or whether the winds of change are upon East Rutherford and this is not the Giants of the past three seasons.

It all starts this week with a Sunday night game at home against the Cowboys, so let’s break down what the Giants are in for on Sunday night.

Will Cowboys’ Reliance on 11-Personnel Force Giants Into a Lot of Nickel?

The Cowboys operate primarily out of 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE), and lean heavily on the shotgun in their offense. This allows quarterback Dak Prescott to survey the field, diagnose defenses, and distribute the ball to the multitude of weapons the Cowboys have at their disposal.

They use pre-snap motion and post-snap split flow to be able to diagnose what’s coming from the defense. In short yardage, or when they want to lean into the run game, they will employ 12-personnel and bring another tight end on the field.

This will force the Giants into a base nickel operation for most of the game because they will need to combat three high-level receivers for the Cowboys. Dru Phillips, Ar’Darius Washington, and many of the other guys called upon to play in the slot will have their hands full tracking CeeDee Lamb.

Zone Running Attack Leans on Javonte Williams

The Cowboys are primarily a zone running team. They lean on inside zone when they want to bleed the clock or control possession, and they use outside zone when they feel their opponent is weak on the perimeter or at setting the edge.

They have offensive linemen who fit their zone-running scheme perfectly. They will use DUO, a combination block-zone scheme, against teams that are stronger up front against the run, and split zone to slow down aggressive front sevens.

Last season, they finished ninth in rushing, showing they were just as formidable on the ground as they were through the air. It is led by a rejuvenated Javonte Williams, who many thought was done after a disappointing showing in Denver. Last season, he rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ true interior defensive line has yet to play a preseason snap, but D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris will be key to slowing down the zone attack.

With those two controlling the interior gaps and forcing the Cowboys to double-team them, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (who will be getting his first game snaps since joining the team in the offseason) and Arvell Reese will be able to aggressively flow to the ball.

It will also mean the other defenders on the line of scrimmage will have to work against one-on-one blocking.

Lamb and Pickens Give Dallas Two True WR1 Threats

Controlling this Cowboys’ passing attack will be the real challenge for the Giants. Last season, the Cowboys trailed only the Rams only in passing yards, averaging over 266 yards a game and finishing with over 4,500 yards for the season.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are two of the best receivers in the NFL. Lamb finished with over 1,000 yards and three touchdowns in 13 starts, while Pickens finished with over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns.

Neither receiver needed 100 catches to reach that feat because both averaged over 14 yards per reception. Each is the very definition of WR1, and the Cowboys have two of them at their disposal while most teams are lucky if they can lay claim to having one.

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs after the catch as New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas also has a myriad of receivers who can roll out as their third pass-catching weapon. The Giants must contend with veteran tight end Jake Ferguson, who has consistently proven himself as a pass-catcher and could put up big numbers if forgotten in coverage.

Last season, he was targeted 102 times, which illustrates how instrumental he is to the Cowboys’ overall pass-game philosophy. His eight touchdowns were second only to Pickens’ season total.

Tyler Smith's Thumb Injury Opens Door for Giants' Pass Rush

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith will miss at least the first four games of the season after having thumb surgery. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tyler Smith is the Cowboys’ best offensive lineman. At 24 years old, he has already been named to the Pro Bowl three times and was a second-team All-Pro in 2023.

Unfortunately for Smith, he is dealing with a thumb injury that will keep him out for multiple games. T.J. Bass will fill in for Smith. He is a former undrafted free agent signed by the Cowboys who has stuck around and now has the opportunity to prove he can be a legitimate starter in the NFL.

This is where the Giants need to take advantage and control the line of scrimmage with the Cowboys’ best pass protector and run blocker, Smith, sidelined.

The remaining offensive line for the Cowboys has a lot of young, talented players, but some can be inconsistent at times.

Cooper Beebe is a rock-solid center. Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker are young, athletic offensive linemen who are expected to mature into consistent, high-quality performers.

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