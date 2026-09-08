Giants Release Darius Slayton: The Cap Math, the Timing, and the Fallout

The New York Giants' decision to move on from Darius Slayton was just a matter of time.

So why did they choose the timing that they did? What does this mean for Malik Nabers? And now what?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions to make this all make sense.

Grateful for my time in NY. 7 years a Giant nothing but love for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL. Excited to see what’s next 🙏🏾 — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) September 7, 2026

Why did this happen?

Simply put, Slayton’s performance didn’t keep up with his contract. For the last several years, his production has dropped.

Last year, he had a chance to step up as the de facto No. 1 receiver after Malik Nabers’s injury, but that didn’t happen. This year, with Nabers returning, tight end Isaiah Likely projects as the No. 2 receiving option.

What effect does the move have on the salary cap?

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) runs after a catch for a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As this is a post-June 1 move, the Giants save $3.161 million on the cap this year, but they must eat $12.749 million, most of that being the guaranteed money owed to Slayton. The Giants will also have a $3 million dead money hit next year, the last of the prorated signing bonus.

Now what isn’t known is if Slayton has offset language in his contract. Offset language means that if he signs with another team, whatever his new figure is for this year would offset some of what the Giants owe him.

I assume he does not have offset language in his contract.

Could they have offered Slayton a pay cut to remain or even restructured his contract?

Slayton had guaranteed money owed to him, and the full amount of his salary would have been locked in by Saturday. How many people do you know would give back guaranteed money? Maybe Slayton would have accepted it, but I doubt it. And would anyone blame him if he said no to a pay cut or to giving back guaranteed money?

As for a restructure, because he had over $9 million guaranteed, they would have had to pay him that amount this year, per the contract terms. If he didn’t have guaranteed money, it would have been easier to finagle something, but the bottom line is that Slayton clearly didn’t fit into what this team is looking to do.

Why didn’t the Giants release Slayton when the roster was cut to 53 men?

There are a few possibilities.

The first is that they were rumored to be seeking a trade for Slayton, a long shot given the guaranteed money he had in his contract and the quiet summer he had this preseason. Perhaps they hoped that once the waiver wire calmed down, there might be a team willing to take Slayton’s contract on, even if it was just part of it.

Another possible reason could have been Malik Nabers’ status. The Giants, at the time the 53-man roster was set, were probably waiting to get Nabers a little closer to the finish line of his rehab. This move could mean that they feel really good about Nabers being ready for Sunday’s regular-season opener.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A third reason could be Odell Beckham Jr. When Beckham joined the team, there was some question as to whether he’d be able to round back into playing shape. To his credit, he did so and can serve as a contingency plan should Nabers be put on a snap count. But until that was determined, Slayton represented insurance.

What will they do with the open roster spot?

Best guess is nothing for the time being. Remember, players on the Week 1 roster have their entire salary guaranteed for the season, regardless of whether they remain on the roster.

If I’m the Giants, I leave the roster open and make the two standard practice-squad elevations: Braxton Berrios and a defensive lineman.

Then after Week 1 is in the books, I fill the open spot with Berrios. This way Berrios’s contract only counts for however long he is on the 53-man roster. And if Berrios doesn’t work out for me as a returner, I switch to Charlie Jones, who is an intriguing returner option.

Does this move help or hurt the Giants?

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) talks with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two ways of looking at this. The first is that if Malik Nabers isn’t ready or has a setback, not having Slayton could hurt. In all honesty, we all saw how last year went after Nabers went down, right?

Realistically speaking, while the money stings, he wasn’t in the long-term plans anyway. As already noted, Isaiah Likely is expected to be a high-volume pass target after Nabers. And Malachi Fields should see a sizable chunk of passing game opportunities.

From a human perspective, losing Slayton hurts. He was a solid locker room citizen, a great teammate, and was well respected. He was always accountable and didn’t make waves.

I suspect any team would be happy to have 53 guys like him in their locker room. This is a production-based business, and Slayton couldn’t deliver in that regard. The bottom line is Slayton’s contract became too heavy a burden to carry moving forward.

Where does Slayton lands next?

Keep an eye on the Colts, where he’d be reunited with quarterback Daniel Jones. The Colts receiver room looks to be shaky from the outside looking in, and a move to reunite Slayton and Jones makes too much sense.

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