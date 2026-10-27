After Buckner Trade to 49ers, Two More D-Line Trade Targets for the Giants

The New York Giants ’ biggest need ahead of the trade deadline remains their defensive line.

Despite pouring so many resources into the unit since the offseason, including the recent signing of veteran Dean Lowry to the practice squad, the depth behind starters Shelby Harris and D.J. Reader remains suspect, particularly against the run.

When either or both of Harris and Reader are on the field, opposing offenses have averaged 4.4 yards per carry. When one or both are off the field, that average has jumped to 5.2 yards per carry.

Their absences have also been felt on third down. When either or both of Harris and Reader have been on the field, opponents have converted 64.3% of their third-down attempts. When both have been off the field, that percentage has increased to 71.4%.

If the Giants are all in on making a run for the NFC East title this year, and they clearly are, it may be worth trading for a veteran defensive lineman who can provide more consistency, particularly against the run, where the defense has been erratic.

With DeForest Buckner traded from the Colts back to the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round draft pick , here are a couple of other options the Giants could consider to upgrade their defensive line depth.

Zach Sieler, Dolphins

Aug 2, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) looks on during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins are going nowhere this season as they work their way out from under the salary cap mess created in part by releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

So it’s fair to wonder whether they might embark on a fire sale to add to their nine picks in 2027.

Zach Sieler, in the first year of a three-year, $64 million deal signed with Miami this past offseason, has historically been a solid defensive lineman, according to his PFF grades . This year, that hasn’t been the case, but then again, few Dolphins players can be described as solid.

Sieler, a seventh-round pick of the Ravens under Harbaugh in 2018, has 13 quarterback pressures and 13 stops through six games. He has missed only three tackles.

If the Giants were to acquire Sieler, they would be on the hook this year for $76,470 for each week he is on their roster. Per reports, Sieler would prefer to stay with Miami .

As for compensation, Buckner, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, fetched a fourth-round pick, so the Giants could ask the Dolphins for one of their two sixth-rounders in 2027, the second of which they acquired in the trade that sent offensive lineman Daniel Faalele to the Jaguars.

Or, if the Giants don’t want to keep draining their 2027 draft picks, they might offer a 2028 pick instead.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Chargers

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) reacts after a play during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Sieler, Dalvin Tomlinson has a connection to Giants head coach John Harbaugh, albeit through Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, the Chargers' head coach.

Tomlinson, 6-foot-3 and 317 pounds, began his career as the Giants' second-round pick in 2017. He spent his first four seasons with Big Blue, then signed with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent. After two seasons in Minnesota, Tomlinson spent two years with the Browns and one with the Cardinals.

He signed with the Chargers this past offseason on a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million.

Tomlinson is another player who could potentially be worth a sixth-round pick in a trade. If the Giants acquired him, he would cost a cap-friendly $158,235 per week.

He can also earn $30,000 for each week he is active, with playtime incentives of up to $1 million based on cumulative game snaps and a $300,000 weight clause, according to Spotrac .

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