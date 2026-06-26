The Clock May Be Running Out on Dante Miller Making the Giants' 53-Man Roster

Unlike other positions on this team, it continues to be difficult to break through in the New York Giants ' running back room.

They have two young, talented backs entering their second and third seasons on extremely friendly rookie contracts; these are the guys they rely on to carry the ball.

They also have a savvy veteran with proven production who took less money to return as the running back three.

Besides those three, there are other backs on the team still fighting to prove they can be a factor on the offense while also adding value as special teamers. This is where Dante “Turbo” Miller finds himself as he looks to finally make the 53-man roster.

No one can fault the effort of Miller over the past couple of seasons, and the margins have been so thin that there are those who believed he deserved to make the 53-man roster last year.

Now, with a new regime and a new offense that seems as if it will point to a more physical brand of running, Miller will have to prove to his new coaching staff that he has what it takes to finally break through.

DANTE MILLER, RB

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 200 lbs.

Exp.: 1 Year

School: South Carolina

How Acquired: UDFA-'24

2025 in Review

Miller entered camp as part of a legitimate competition to determine who would be the second, third, and fourth running backs on the team behind Tyrone Tracy Jr.

With rookie Cam Skattebo dealing with injury and Devin Singletary being a veteran, Dante Miller had the opportunity to garner a lot more carries throughout training camp and into the preseason.

He showed explosiveness and grit throughout training camp and continued to flash home-run hitting ability. But in the end, when the final 53-man roster was announced, Miller was once again left off it and re-signed to the practice squad.

Probably more hurtful was the fact that he did not find himself on the active roster at any time throughout the season.

Instead, he had to watch as Tyrone Tracy Jr., Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, and Eric Gray populated the backfield that would represent the Giants on Sunday.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac, Miller signed a two-year, $2.035 million contract with the New York Giants. It does not include a signing bonus or a workout bonus, nor does it have any guaranteed money.

This season, if he is fortunate enough to make the roster, he will earn a salary of $1 million and have a cap hit of $1 million as well. His contract does not carry any dead cap money.

2026 Preview

If the odds were stacked against Miller in 2025, then this season they're going to be even more challenging. We know who the top three running backs are going to be on this team.

The only way that changes is if there's an injury, or if Devin Singletary falls off so badly during summer workouts and training camp that the coaching staff sees no other option but to cut him.

Since that is unlikely to happen, and because the Giants have added a fullback in Patrick Ricard, there's one less position open in the backfield.

There is no guarantee they will keep a fourth back, but if they do, it will be because that guy is a valuable special-teamer, not because of what they think he'll bring to the table as a running back in 2026.

Miller will be fighting it out with the other running backs, receivers, linebackers, and defensive backs who are looking to make this team based on what they can contribute as special-teams players.

It's hard to know whether Miller will be able to excel at it because he hasn't been able to do so over the last couple of seasons while fighting for a roster spot.

Further complicating things is the presence of even more young talent. The Giants have gone from a team looking to bolster its depth to one that appears to be bursting with young talent.

That means it will be difficult for Miller to find a spot on the practice squad simply based on availability and numbers. This could be the last hurrah for Turbo in New York.

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