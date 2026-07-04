Why Darius Alexander is the Giants' Most Overlooked Breakout Candidate on Defense

New York Giants interior defensive lineman Darius Alexander entered the offseason expecting to carry on his role as a supporting player. But after the Dexter Lawrence trade and an injury to presumed starter Roy Robertson-Harris, Alexander has been ratcheting up his preparation for a possible starting role.

A look at his overall production in his rookie season indicates that Alexander was largely disappointing. While he did produce 4 sacks, his 20 total tackles and run defense grade of 30.3 were not very impressive.

The former third-round draft pick missed 18.8% of his tackles last year, near the worst rate among rookies. Already an older rookie than most, he was expected to have a stronger immediate impact. He was far from innocent in the Giants' disastrous run defense that finished last in the league in EPA allowed per rush attempt in 2025.

But the outlook moving forward is much brighter for Alexander. Entering his second season, he is aiming for a breakout campaign.

Alexander Tripled His Sack Production Over the Final Six Weeks of Rookie Campaign

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) looks on during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through his first ten games in 2025, Alexander had just one sack and six run stops to his name. In his last six games, he produced six more run stops and came up with three sacks.

The Giants were out of true playoff contention by this point, so many fans and analysts had shifted their focus away from the defensive lineman, chalking his rookie season up as a failure.

But Alexander's strong finish to the year indicates that this second-year player has a lot more room to grow into a premier interior defender.

The injury he battled throughout the spring of his rookie season may have been holding him back early, but he started to come into his own late in the year.

Given the threat of the Giants’ pass rush, this should force opposing offenses to commit more resources to slowing down the edge defenders, thus creating more one-on-one opportunities for Alexander to exploit.

If he can continue the production that he ended his rookie season with, the 25-year-old will become a true weapon in Dennard Wilson's defense.

Alexander Set to Battle for a Starting Role

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) hits New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) as he passes the ball during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander has the talent, but it's his increased opportunity that will truly make him a breakout candidate this season. He's already seen a sizable role in the spring during the OTAs and minicamp, having earned snaps with the first-team defense .

He's among the frontrunners to start as the Giants’ 3-technique role, which was previously held by the injured Robertson-Harris.

If Alexander can hold onto that starting job throughout training camp, he'll see a major increase in production in 2026. Training camp will decide whether that starting job—and a breakout season—is in the cards for the former Toledo defender.

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