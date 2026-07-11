Boom or Bust: Why the Giants’ Rebuilt Front Has the Widest Ceiling-to-Floor Gap in the NFL

The 2025 New York Giants defense was expected to take the leap into elite territory, thanks in part to a talent collection that included the pass-rushing trio of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, as well as Dexter Lawrence II.

That leap didn't come to fruition for various reasons, including a poorly designed defensive scheme and a porous run defense that didn't really allow for the pass rush to tee off.

After an offseason in which the team brought in defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and invested further resources into the unit to upgrade the linebackers and add depth to the defensive line and defensive secondary, the Giants' defense is once again looking promising on paper, but at the same time, it makes the gap between the floor and ceiling for this unit as wide as any on the team.

Given where things stand, what are the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Giants' defense in 2026?

Best Case: Improved Run Defense

DJ Reader is among the better run-stopping defensive linemen in the league. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants finished 31st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and last in EPA allowed per rush attempt in 2025. While the pass defense was closer to average ( 17th in passing yards allowed ), the inability to stop the run on early downs made the unit a clear weakness.

They allowed a 45.74% success rate on early downs last season, meaning their elite pass rush rarely got the chance to shine.

This offseason, New York attempted to fix the run defense by replacing both starting linebackers. Edmunds and Reese are now expected to hold down the middle of the field.

Edmunds is a tackling machine, logging over 100 tackles in each of his eight NFL seasons. Reese is a bit more versatile, showcasing pass-rushing skills equal to his ability off the ball.

If the two linebackers can shut down the run at a higher rate, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter will have more opportunities to face clear passing situations. Both players had strong seasons in 2025, but they could reach a new level this year with improved play from the linebackers behind them.

Worst Case: Quantity Wins Out Over Quality

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Leki Fotu (98) talks with defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (94) talk during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the linebackers should be competent, the Giants are facing questions on the interior of the defensive line.

After trading defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence before the draft, the Giants have moved toward a committee approach in which they have several versatile defensive linemen, such as Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, Sam Roberts, and Zacch Pickens, set to join nose tackle DJ Reader and holdover Darius Alexander .

That’s a lot of experience the Giants are hoping will create a scenario in which a rotation proves beneficial.

There are two glaring questions that can torpedo the expectations for the defensive line. The first is age. Reader, Harris, and Josh Tupou are all over 30, and while the first two haven’t necessarily shown a decline in their play, at some point Father Time will catch up to them.

The second is depth. Of the younger players, the most promising is Alexander, last year’s third-round pick. Behind him are a lot of still relatively unproven talent like rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis, Pickens, and C.J. Ravenell.

In all, the Giants have 12 players for at most six spots, but do they have the all-important quality?

If the answer is “no,” it will be another long season for Big Blue’s defense.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.