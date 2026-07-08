Giants' 2026 Defense Hinges on Fixing Three Recurring Weaknesses

The New York Giants infused their defense with athleticism, versatility, and experience during the offseason, but augmenting those qualities is just the first part of the mission. The organization's efforts will ultimately be meaningless if they do not directly improve the squad's biggest statistical weaknesses.

Under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson , and with their intriguing roster additions, the Giants must produce against the run, increase their takeaways, and tighten up on fourth down.

If Big Blue can perform competently in these three areas, then it should be playing meaningful football games during the holiday season.

Fans have been suckered in before, but there is reason to believe that the John Harbaugh-led Giants can actually handle these crucial tasks in 2026.

Giants Must Fix Their Run Defense Problem

New York's hopes of stopping the run seemingly evaporated when it traded elite defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals in April. The team cannot replace the multi-time Second-Team All-Pro with one player, to be clear, but the interior can still take a step forward without him.

Although the Giants lacked balance on their defensive line last season, it was still baffling to see them continue to endure mammoth struggles against opposing running backs. They gave up 145.3 rushing yards per game in 2025 per league stats, which ranked only above the Bengals.

New York has been terrible in this department for much of the 2020s and will now move forward without its most trusted run defender. How can the team fill this seemingly bottomless hole?

A crafty play-caller like Wilson will help, and so too will the incoming trio of Tremaine Edmunds, DJ Reader, and Shelby Harris.

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edmunds grabbed attention by recording four interceptions in 13 games for the Chicago Bears last season, but he also made a huge leap in run defense. The two-time Pro Bowler received an 80.8 grade from Pro Football Focus and also fared well as a tackler, producing a welcome 8.8 percent missed tackle rate.

While the incoming linebacker uses his 6-foot-4 frame and 83-inch wingspan to gain leverage versus ball-carriers, Reader and Harris are hoping to bring some grizzled toughness to the defensive line room. Their best years are in the rearview mirror, but they have both excelled against the run in the past and boast single-digit missed-tackle rates for their careers.

Even if their physical traits are waning, their instincts are still reasonably sharp. These new additions, along with the existing members of the defense, must team up with DC Dennard Wilson to finally cure this longstanding Big Blue ailment.

Giants Need to Win the Turnover Battle

The term "bend but don't break" is frequently used to describe an NFL defense, but for the Giants to reach their full potential, they must do more than just hold on. This group needs to befuddle and harass the offense to the point where mistakes are made.

New York forced just five interceptions and 10 fumbles in 2025, ranking 25th in the NFL with 15 total takeaways. That number will not suffice going forward.

The Giants trusted ballhawk Paulson Adebo to make plays in the secondary, but the 6-foot-1 cornerback battled injuries and disappointed in his first year with the franchise. LB Bobby Okereke and nickelback Dru Phillips led New York with two picks apiece. Adebo must step up this season.

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) and cornerback Deonte Banks (2) interact during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFC sacks leader Brian Burns and total pressures machine Abdul Carter combined for five forced fumbles and should be disruptive again in 2026, but this cannot be strictly a top-heavy defensive attack.

Tremaine Edmunds has to stay active, Darius Alexander must make strides in his second NFL campaign, and rookies Arvell Reese (LB) and Colton Hood (CB) need to quickly grasp Wilson's complex system.

When players are organized and positioned to succeed, takeaways are bound to occur. The Giants will try to hone this process during training camp, with an eye toward having the results speak for themselves.

Giants Must Clean Up Fourth-Down Defense

Coaches love to go for it these days, which puts the burden on defensive coordinators to prepare their players for these potentially game-altering situations. Big Blue did not see many fourth-down plays, but when it did, it usually struggled.

New York allowed opponents to convert on 16-of-22 fourth-down attempts , per NFL.com, which comes to almost 73 percent. If the Giants can fix their run defense, that alarming stat should become more palatable next season. They have to be disciplined, though.

How a team handles these critical spots could determine its ceiling. This squad has looked discombobulated far too often in the big moments. John Harbaugh has to do everything in his power to make sure the Giants can withstand the pressure on fourth down.

Sound execution and a fearless mentality will be essential. The margin for error in December won't allow for anything less.

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