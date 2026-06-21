Giants' DL Bobby Jamison-Travis Has the Makings of a Future Starter at Nose Tackle

Defensive lineman Quientrail “Bobby” Jamison-Travis spent two years at Iowa Western Community College before he ever took a Division I snap. He used that time to earn first-team All-American honors and post 8.5 sacks.

He then transferred to Auburn to finish his college career, beginning with the 2023 season, building his case for an NFL opportunity.

Jamison-Travis's skillset impressed the New York Giants enough that they used the first of their three sixth-round draft picks in this year’s draft to select him.

Jamison-Travis is now staring at an opportunity to develop into the team’s future anchor on its defensive line in the post-Dexter Lawrence era.

BOBBY JAMISON-TRAVIS, DL

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 322 lbs.

Exp.: R

School: Auburn

How Acquired: D6a-’26

2025 in Review

Jamison-Travis had his best and most productive college season in 2025 for the Tigers. In 12 games (same as what he played the year prior), he posted 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass breakups, all career highs.

Jamison-Travis isn’t much of a pass rusher at this point in his development, but what he can give a team right away is a big body that can eat up double-team blocks as well as snaps on the field goal block team, which he did at Auburn.

He’s also a solid run defender and tackler, who in 2025 earned his highest run defense grade from PFF (84.6), posting 22 stops in 178 run-defense snaps and owning a 12.1% run stop percentage, which was among the tops in the country.

The owner of a quick first step and burst, Jamison-Travis finished as PFF’s seventh-highest graded run defender among the draft-eligible defensive linemen.

Contract/Cap Info

Jamison-Travis signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.689 million last month. The deal includes a $309,576 signing bonus, which prorates to $77,394 per year. That gives him a modest first-year cap hit of just $652,818 for 2026.

Should Jamison-Travis not make the Giants’ 53-man roster, the team would recoup $885,000 (his scheduled base salary) and include a $77,394 dead money hit, with the balance of the prorated signing bonus set to hit the 2027 cap.

2026 Preview

Jamison-Travis has the versatility to line up as a nose guard (probably his best position at this point) and as a 3-technique. He has 34.5-inch arms, which he uses to shed blocks and to get into the air to knock down passes, as seen at times in the spring practices.

Jamison-Travis is still relatively raw, but the good thing is that, given all the veteran depth in front of him, he is now being afforded the opportunity to really hone in and polish up his skill set so that when those veterans move on, Jamison-Travis will hopefully be ready for a bigger role.

Until then, it would not be a surprise if he were to land on the practice squad coming out of camp.

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