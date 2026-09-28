Giants Kicker Dominic Zvada Delivers One-Man Scoring Show in Win Over Titans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — While football remains the ultimate team game, New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada put on a one-person scoring show in Week 3.

Zvada made all four of his field goal attempts in New York’s gritty, if unspectacular 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. Despite the dismal weather in East Rutherford, the Giants rookie accounted for the entire team’s points in the win.

In three games this season, the undrafted rookie has connected on all four extra-point attempts and gone 6-for-6 on field goals.

Yet rather than bask in the glow of being Big Blue’s equivalent of “Mr. Perfect,” the 22-year-old praised his teammates, calling his performance “business as usual.”

“For me it was just another opportunity to go out there and just do what I do,” Zvada said.

“Credit to the O-line. They did a great job. Credit to (long snapper) Ben (Mann) and (punter) Jordan (Stout). They did great, too.

“I didn't have to worry about (the weather) or any of that sort of stuff,” he added. “Operation was great. So, yeah, all I had to do was go out there and do my job. That's what we're able to do.”

“Viva Zvada!”

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With both the Titans’ and Giants’ offenses stymied for much of the afternoon, Zvada took the reins of New York scoring duties — connecting on field goals from 27, 30, and two from 39 yards.

Not to be outdone, fellow specialist Jordan Stout displayed his prowess, compiling 303 yards on six punts — three inside the 20, with his longest traveling an eye-opening 74 yards.

Needless to say, both special teams standouts deserved the spoils they received after the team’s Week 3 victory. Still, Zvada would walk away with the Giants’ most-revered postgame symbol.

“Actually, it's a game ball,” Zvada said. “Jordan Stout got it, and then he gave it to me. So, I appreciate that from Jordan. He had an excellent game too. He kicked the (heck) out of the ball, but he wanted to give it to me, so I really appreciate that.”

Zvada joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in late April. After winning an intriguing training camp battle against veteran Ben Sauls, coach John Harbaugh named the 22-year-old New York’s kicker in late August.

Despite being only three games into his pro career, Zvada is no stranger to high-pressure kicks. In fact, Zvada’s 52-yarder in the third quarter of New York’s 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 was the third-longest kick made by a rookie in team history (Ali Haji-Sheikh made a pair of 56-yard field goals in 1983).

As he prepares for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Zvada acknowledged that he is beginning to feel as comfortable as he is confident while attempting to make kicks for the Giants.

“It's awesome. Showing up here in the summer, these guys took me in, treated me like family right away, and I felt at home,” Zvada added.

“And so, for me to be able to go ahead and do that and help these guys out — it means a lot. So, I'm really happy, really excited to keep going and keep trying to help the team win.”

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