Giants Grind Out 12-7 Win Over Titans Behind Zvada's Four Field Goals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants ’ Week 3 12-7 win against the Tennessee Titans was about as ugly as the weather conditions the game was played in.

Yet, after quarterback Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury , New York gave new starter Jameis Winston a steady rushing attack and a stellar defensive effort amid wet, dismal weather at MetLife Stadium.

Winston completed 14-of-22 passes for 118 yards, while running back Cam Skattebo led all rushers with 20 carries for 60 yards. Skattebo also caught three passes for 40 yards. Fellow rusher Najee Harris added nine carries for 52 yards.

Still, rookie kicker Dominic Zvada's poise helped him connect on four field goals to lead the Giants to a 12-7 win over the Titans, a win aided by safety Jevon Holland’s third interception in as many games, this one snuffing out a Titans last-ditch scoring drive.

The Giants improve to 2-1, while the Titans fall to 0-3 heading into Week 4.

How the Win Unfolded



First Half

The Giants had a chance to make an immediate mark in Week 3 on the opening kickoff. While attempting to improve the Titans’ field position, linebacker Zaire Barnes forced a fumble from Titans’ receiver Chimere Dike.

Giants linebacker Malik Harrison recovered the ball at Tennessee’s 37-yard line, giving Winston and his offense a strong starting point for their first drive.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Winston and the Giants lost momentum after a costly holding penalty on center John Michael Schmitz. The drive ultimately ended in a 27-yard punt from Jordan Stout, setting the tone for what would be an untidy first half of football.

New York’s defense held strong throughout the half, keeping Tennessee to four consecutive three-and-outs to open the game.

By the end of the half, the Giants had held the Titans to only one first down and 54 total yards through 19 plays. Titans’ quarterback Cam Ward completed 7-of-13 passes for 41 yards. The Giants defensive front was paced by rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, who collected six tackles through the first two quarters.

While the Giants offense couldn't reach the end zone, they added nine points on the impressive leg of Zvada. New York’s undrafted rookie extended his perfect streak by connecting on 3-of-3 attempts — two from 39 yards and one from 27.

Zvada ended the first half with a flawless 5-for-5 in made field goals to start his pro career. Jeffrey Simmons anchored the Titans defense with seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Second Half

The Giants opened the second half determined to run the football, and they succeeded on their opening drive of the third quarter. Highlighted by a 10-yard rush from Skattebo and a 15-yard scramble from Winston, the Giants used the ground game and short passing to advance to the Tennessee 2-yard line.

Although a 10-yard holding penalty on right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor hampered the drive, New York once again capped it with a 29-yard field goal from Zvada to take a 12-0 lead.

Tennessee, however, remained steadfast in their efforts to find the end zone. With just over five minutes remaining, Ward found receiver—and former Giant—Wan’Dale Robinson for a four-yard touchdown pass, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. The series gave Tennessee its only points of the afternoon.

The Titans made every effort to take control by moving 62 yards on 13 plays during their closing drive of the fourth quarter.

Holland ensured that New York remained undefeated at home thus far in 2026. Holland intercepted Ward in the end zone on 1st-and-goal from the Giants' 7 to secure the win for Big Blue.

Injury Report

Giants linebacker Brian Burns left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering a right knee injury. Though he attempted to rise and walk off under his own power, Burns appeared to have difficulty putting any weight on the knee.

Offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Andrew Thomas accompanied him off the field before he headed to the locker room.

#BrianBurns @Giants

Came into game with left ankle sprain

By video, now worry for right ACL injury🙏 pic.twitter.com/gYJzYy3iaU — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 27, 2026

Burns had already been held out of practice during the previous week due to a left ankle injury he incurred during their Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Giants fullback Patrick Ricard also left the game before its end after suffering what head coach John Harbaugh said was a deep laceration near his nose

Titans starting right guard Fernando Carmona suffered an ankle injury on the opening play and was carted off the field. The Titans ruled the rookie out for the rest of the game in the third quarter. Jackson Slater took over Carmona's spot on the right side for Tennessee.

Blue Notes

The Giants honored former general manager and Ring of Honor inductee Ernie Accorsi by wearing an "EA" jersey patch, which they will wear for the rest of the season.

Remembering Ernie Accorsi pic.twitter.com/cEIsaBmxOq — New York Giants (@Giants) September 27, 2026

Accorsi passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, surrounded by the love of his family.

NFC East Recap

The Washington Commanders were New York’s only divisional rival in action during the 1:00 p.m.time slot in Week 3.

Playing in place of injured starter Jayden Daniels, the Commanders quarterback threw three touchdown passes as Washington held a 33-24 lead over the Seattle Seahawks with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will serve as the home team when they face the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) travel to the Windy City for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set at 8:15 p.m. from Soldier Field.

What’s Next?

The Giants (2-1) will attempt to earn their third victory of the season when they host the Arizona Cardinals for a Week 4 showdown at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

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