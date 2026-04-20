5 Options for the Giants After the Dexter Lawrence Blockbuster Trade

New York Giants Nation is still reeling and divided over the news that Dexter Lawrence has been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick in this year's draft.

While many believe Lawrence gave up on the team in 2025, when he had his worst showing as a pro, others point out that, even in what is considered his worst season, he put up numbers better than many other good tackles and nose guards in the NFL.

While receiving the 10th overall pick is good compensation for losing a Pro Bowl-caliber nose guard, it doesn't replace Dexter Lawrence.

What makes it easier is that this defense is brand-new, so it's never had to rely on Lawrence as the anchor in the middle. This means they can design a defense that doesn't rely on a dominant nose guard who acts as both a run stopper and a pass rusher.

There is no doubt that the position has to be addressed. The question many fans will have is: what is the best way of addressing the position?

Because this trade was made so late, many defensive tackles in free agency are no longer available, and the ones who are come with questions.

This isn't exactly the deepest interior defensive line draft, so being able to grab an elite interior defensive line prospect gets more difficult.

The two ways the Giants can play this are to focus on grabbing a veteran defensive lineman on a "prove-it" deal or target a defensive line prospect in the draft. Let's take a look at some options from both directions.

Veteran “Prove It” or Short Term Signings

DJ Reader

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reader has been a quality defensive lineman in the NFL for 10 seasons, but his greatest value comes at nose tackle.

At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, he is a prototypical size for a nose tackle. Over the past decade, he has been a force in run defense for the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, and, most recently, the Detroit Lions.

Although he is not a regular pass rush threat, he does a great job of clogging up the lane and making it easier for his teammates to defend the run.

He'll be 32 by the time the season starts, so he's not the long-term replacement for Lawrence. However, this late in the game, he could be a quality replacement for Lawrence in the 2026 season.

Christian Wilkins

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wilkins missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and a fallout with the Raiders cost him the 2025 season as well, but it hasn't stopped interest in him going into 2026. People remember the high-level play from Wilkins on the defensive line.

It would be interesting for the Giants to say goodbye to Lawrence and invite his former college running mate.

Wilkins has legitimate talent that could help ease the pain of losing Lawrence. At his best, his ability to control and detach from blockers makes him a high-volume tackler who also gives you legit upside as a pass rusher.

He wouldn't be a natural fit as an interior nose guard, but his athleticism would allow him to be more of a finesse nose guard than a big, burly gap plugger.

Draft Options

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2 and close to 330 pounds, McDonald has a natural low center of gravity, which gives him a leverage advantage over many interior offensive linemen.

He's not just a big guy who anchors down and fills up space; he actually has an ability to detach and make tackles at a higher clip. In 2025, he accounted for 65 tackles, which is a heavy, high number from a nose guard.

He is not a dynamic pass rusher, but at nose guard, that should never be the primary reason for him to exist. What he does well is collapse the pocket by utilizing a ferocious bull rush.

This is good for pass-rushing units, but also great for making running backs stop their feet in the backfield and go east and west instead of north and south.

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Hunter profiles as what NFL teams look for in a potential new-age nose guard. He is 6-foot-3 and around 330 pounds, so he has the mass to clog up holes.

However, he also possesses the ability to control, detach, and get after the quarterback. He has long arms, which make him more adept at two-gapping because he can keep his body away from an offensive lineman by extending and locking his arms.

He also has the power to detach to either gap when color is flashed in front of him. His ability to use these talents not only as a plus force in run defense, but also as a pass rusher, is what makes him so valuable and gives him similar usage as Dexter Lawrence: a true three-down nose guard.

Dominique Orange, Iowa State

Iowa State football player Dominique Orange throws a first pitch during an Iowa Cubs game at Principal Park on June 14, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The “Big Citrus” is an ode to the old school, with just a touch of the new in his game. He can anchor down and be that immovable object inside that forces teams to have to attack off-tackle or on the perimeter.

He also offers the ability to knock back interior offensive linemen and create pressure in the face of the quarterback. His 6-foot-4, 330-pound frame is often too much for one blocker to deal with.

This means that you have to account for him with multiple linemen, which opens up opportunities for other defenders to make plays.

He has a shocking initial pop that stuns and or knocks back offensive linemen. He is also incredibly linebacker-friendly because of the freedom his presence provides for them.

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