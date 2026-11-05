Giants Look to End 13-Game Losing Streak at Philadelphia

The table has been set for the New York Giants — now all they have to do is cook the meal, and that means following a winning recipe one step at a time.

Head coach John Harbaugh has his team atop the NFC East at 4-2-1 as they come off their bye week with a visit to Philadelphia (2-6).

They have already beaten Dallas (3-5) and own a road tie against the Commanders (2-4-1). Yet he continues to tell his players to focus on the upcoming game, even though there’s little doubt they realize they’ve put themselves in good position to make a second-half run at the playoffs.

“I think they do keep it in mind,” Harbaugh said.

“It’s definitely always forefront because that’s the ultimate goal. We’ll bring it up every now and then, just answering the question in terms of how often, I don’t really know. Whenever it comes up or comes to mind, it probably gets mentioned. It’s more in context of what is the value of this game.

“What is the big picture value of this game? Why is this game so important? Why does this game matter? Why does this game require all of our attention? Because this game puts us in this position for what we’re trying to accomplish, ultimately. That’s really the context of it.”

The Giants have dropped 13 straight road games at Philadelphia since Josh Brown booted five field goals in a 15-7 victory on Oct. 27, 2013. Of course, none of their active players were on that roster, and that’s fine with Harbaugh, who knows you can only control the present.

“Our guys keep it in perspective, it really comes back to one play at a time. I know it’s a cliche, but it’s true,” he said.

“If you can do that and if you can lock in on one play, because it could be the play that makes a difference in the game, you have the best chance to be successful in that play. I think it all ties together, I guess is what I’m saying.”

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen are always looking to improve the team, and the NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.

It’s impossible to predict whether they will find the right price and the right trading partner to make a move. They have put themselves in a strong spot with the most difficult part of their schedule ahead.

Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino discusses the state of the team and how it is set up to meet the challenge, while taking chats and calls from fans tonight at 8 p.m. ET at this link.

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