Ranking the Giants’ 5 Most Beatable Opponents in the Race for the NFC East

The New York Giants enjoyed a much-needed bye week, but as they return from the break, it's full steam ahead as they fight to maintain their lead and capture their first NFC East title since 2011, when they went on a deep, historic run to Super Bowl XLVI.

Head coach John Harbaugh's Giants earned some extra space between them and the two rival teams beneath them in the division standings, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, who each lost their Week 8 matchups to the Cardinals and Commanders while Big Blue watched from the couch.

With the 2026 season one of the most unpredictable ever, the reality is that getting over the finish line means the Giants must charge forth and handle their business in a select few games during the second half of their schedule that should lean in their favor.

One thing that Harbaugh's first year in charge has proven is that the Giants can compete with almost anybody with the gritty style of football they've displayed almost every week so far.

With their 4-2-1 start and momentum building as the calendar turns to November, anything can happen the rest of the way. But in looking at the rest of the Giants' opponents, there are five teams — one of which the Giants will see twice in the coming weeks — that New York should be able to record a “W” against, ranked in order of most challenging to easiest.

5. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tosses the ball to running back Sione Vaki (33) against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the NFC East has failed to impress many outsiders, the NFC North is arguably the league's best division this season.

The group's four teams are all in the race for the postseason entering Week 9, including the Detroit Lions, who will host the Giants at Ford Field in Week 16, for the second time in as many years.

Last season, the two franchises played an offensive thriller in which the Giants built an early 17-7 lead behind the leadership of Jameis Winston, who started in place of Jaxson Dart.

The Giants' run defense was ultimately their biggest weakness in slowing down Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit's backfield in the second half and overtime, leading to a tough 34-27 loss in extra time.

The story hasn't changed much for the Lions' offense led by quarterback Jared Goff, which sits among the top three in total production after seven games.

Still, their defense is what leaves hope for teams like the Giants, whose offense is newly functional, to contend in another potential shootout.

Detroit has struggled to protect the end zone, ranking 28th in opponent red zone scoring percentage (74.1%) and allowing at least 21 points in five of seven contests.

They could also trouble the Giants' desire to lead off with the ground game by allowing an average of 96.6 rushing yards per game.

Still, in the passing realm, they have been picked apart at the highest rate in the NFL, including allowing the most passing touchdowns (18) as their red zone efforts have plummeted.

The Giants' aerial attack hasn't flashed much beyond the talents of Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, who have combined for 1,000 of the team's 1,700 receiving yards and 7 of 11 receiving touchdowns through seven games.

The way the group carved up the Texans defense in Week 7 behind the heroics of J.J. McCarthy suggests he could be the difference-maker in helping New York get over the top of the Lions this time around.

4. Cleveland Browns

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the ball while under pressure against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns might have been one of the biggest surprises early in the season, but what has held them back is their inability to put together a complete effort on both sides of the ball every Sunday.

Despite sitting at 5-3 and one game out of first place in the AFC North, the Browns share a similar lack of belief with the Giants because of who they've beaten.

The Browns opened the 2026 campaign with a 4-1 start behind three consecutive scratch-and-claw wins over the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Steelers.

Since Week 5, they've lost to the Jets with under 200 yards of total offense and two turnovers before barely etching out wins against the Titans and Ravens, and most recently getting blown out by Pittsburgh in the second meeting last Sunday.

Many outsiders doubted Cleveland because their quarterback situation seemed largely undecided at the start of the season. Deshaun Watson returned and reclaimed the reins from Shedeur Sanders, but the veteran's presence hasn't consistently reignited their offense.

As a result, the Browns have the league's fourth-worst scoring offense, which struggles to sustain long drives and chokes inside opponents' 20-yard line (48.0% red zone scoring rate).

Their best target is a second-year tight end in Harold Fannin Jr., and their backfield hasn't seen one back command the No. 1 role while averaging under four yards per carry.

Their calling card is the defense, which has limited opposing offenses to the sixth-fewest total yards and the fifth-lowest yards per pass attempt.

Both factors spell what could be a rock fight for the Giants, but the catalyst could be New York's RPO-style offense, in which the threat of McCarthy taking off could open up chances to gash the Browns on the ground.

If the Giants can strike a few blows in positive territory early and then control the flow of the game with their running back room, this matchup could turn into another one of the outings like the one against Tennessee, where Harbaugh and company dominate the clock and leave Watson few chances to make a push down the stretch.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depending on how the next few weeks unfold for both rival franchises, the winner of the NFC East could be decided in the Giants' second meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Harbaugh's tenure as Giants head coach got off to an impressive start as his team finally upended the Cowboys, 28-20, on the primetime stage behind nearly 400 yards of total offense and a pass rush that finally got pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott.

A lot will be different for Big Blue when they travel to Arlington to face Prescott and company again. They won't have Jaxson Dart under center or Brian Burns leading the outside linebacker room, and questions remain as to how healthy the Giants' roster will be at that point in a long season.

Based on what J.J. McCarthy has shown in his two recent outings, there shouldn't be much of a decline in what the Giants can achieve, as they'll likely have to trade punches with the Cowboys' offense, which is building its fifth top-10 season in the last six years.

Piling up points has been an imperative for Dallas given that its defense has been marred by injuries and its porous secondary has been the main culprit in allowing the NFL's highest average of 385.4 total yards per contest through eight games.

If the Cowboys' defensive woes show no signs of improvement as the second half progresses (they have matchups with the 49ers, Seahawks, Rams, and Jaguars remaining), the penultimate game against the Giants could be meaningless for Dallas if they rack up a few more losses in those tougher contests.

With the Giants at 4-2-1 and also set to face some of those same opponents in the next month, there is no guarantee the Cowboys won't take advantage of chances to catch up to their rivals and force an intriguing revenge game as the playoff picture comes into focus.

What we do know is they have the pieces to gash the Cowboys a second time, and if the pass rush can get home to Prescott a few more times, New York's fourth-quarter grit could be the key to sweeping their division foe.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants will get their first chance to spar with the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 9, but for the first time in almost two decades, Big Blue has a real shot to sweep the Birds.

Philadelphia will welcome the Giants to The Linc with an ugly 2-6 record and riding the second-longest active losing streak behind the winless Chargers.

Injuries to key pieces on both sides have largely steered their downfall from being a perennial contender for the NFC East and the Super Bowl, including the loss of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to blood clots and multiple offensive weapons dealing with nagging ailments.

The Eagles have tried to keep the ship afloat with backup signal-caller Tanner McKee and running back Saquon Barkley, who has been fighting a hamstring ailment to remain an active participant and primary threat near the end zone.

Unfortunately, the weight of countless injuries remains too much for Philadelphia to handle. They've dropped to the NFL's third-lowest-scoring offense, haven't topped 20 points since Week 2, and average 33.8 yards per drive, also near the bottom of the league.

With a defense that relies heavily on its pass rush to create pressure and give the secondary time, the Eagles are ripe for the picking if the Giants can set the tone with their run-first attack before turning to the receiving corps to get the ball into the end zone.

If the Giants need any motivation to throw haymakers at their division rival, they can look no further than the fact that they haven't won in the City of Brotherly Love since the 2013 season.

Amid the Eagles' sudden freefall, and with a well-rested Giants squad, the first meeting in Philadelphia feels like a moment when the tides begin to turn in the series, and New York can kick off the second half of their slate with a dominant performance before running it back in the season finale.

1. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Compared to the Giants, who are proving many doubters wrong in the first year of a new head coach, the Indianapolis Colts are on the opposite side of the spectrum, heading toward a brutal rebuild.

The Giants reportedly have interest in trading for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, and Indianapolis has already begun selling off its biggest pieces in hopes of regaining some lost draft capital ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

With key players already traded or expected to be, the wheels have started to fall off for Shane Steichen's team.

Indianapolis was just routed by the Jaguars, 42-7, in Week 8, and their offense is sputtering toward the basement with former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones regressing from the improved 2025 campaign he was building before an ACL injury ended his season.

Taylor's presence has been the only thing giving Indianapolis any form of respect on Sundays, but a potential departure at the deadline would certainly render their unit lifeless.

The Colts move the football at the second-worst clip through the air (4.8 yards per attempt), and 10 of their 15 touchdowns have come on the ground.

On defense, the Colts are vulnerable in any number of ways. Still, the Week 12 matchup could be a huge one for the rushing game after the Colts already shipped away DeForest Buckner and reportedly became interested in fielding offers for defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

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