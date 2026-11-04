Giants Surging in Jonathan Taylor Next Team Market on Kalshi

The Indianapolis Colts are having a fire sale ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline and Jonathan Taylor is the next name on the block. Kalshi’s NFL next team market suggests that the New York Giants are in a position to land Taylor with a 31% chance at the top of the board.

Just under a week ago, the Minnesota Vikings led the board at 43%. However, with different reports coming out about the Giants' interest in Taylor, their price now tops the board. Kalshi settles the market based on which team he’s with by December 1. A $10 trade that he lands with the Giants profits $20.74.

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Buying before the deadline

To the surprise of many, the Giants are 4-2-1 and in first place in the NFC East despite losing Jaxson Dart for the season. The Giants have leaned on Jameis Winston and now J.J. McCarthy under center and have gone 3-1-1 collectively. With their success, they are clear buyers before the trade deadline as they look to capitalize on their success, and Jonathan Taylor is at the top of the list.

The Giants' run game has been up-and-down this season. Cam Skattebo has already fumbled four times. Tyrone Tracy was just placed on the IR. Devin Singletary has seen minimal action and isn't a featured back.

Taylor would immediately slide in as the team's RB1. He’s put up top-10 numbers across the board this season, with 148 carries for 610 yards and eight touchdowns.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport suggests the Giants are “trying to be buyers” ahead of the deadline and that Taylor is in the mix.

“I believe the Giants are trying to be buyers,” Rapoport said. “Jonathan Taylor would be the most interesting name. How good would this Giants team be with a dynamic running back in his prime? The answer is very, very good–John Harbaugh has always had that running back that can run around you and, more importantly, run you over. Jonathan Taylor makes a lot of sense.”

The Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 in their final game before the trade deadline.

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