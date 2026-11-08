Giants Rule Out Cam Skattebo, Eagles Without DeVonta Smith for Week 9
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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo undoubtedly wanted to come full circle in his comeback from a gruesome season-ending injury on the same field where the odyssey started.
Unfortunately, that will not be the case, as the second-year running back is among the Giants’ inactive players.
Skattebo missed all of practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury on his final rushing attempt against the Houston Texans in Week 7. He received a “doubtful” designation on the Giants’ Friday injury report and will now look to be ready for the team’s Thursday night home game against Washington.
With Skattebo sidelined, Devin Singletary will take on the lead running back role, with Gregory Desrosiers and Phil Mafah, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game, rotating in.
Receiver/return specialist Charlie Jones (hand), listed as questionable, is active. Still, it remains to be seen if he'll handle both kickoff and punt returns or just the latter.
The rest of the Giants’ inactive list includes cornerbacks Colton Hood and Nikko Reed, tight end Thomas Fidone II, offensive linemen Marcus Mbow and Josh Sills, and defensive lineman CJ Okoye.
Eagles Inactive List
The Eagles will be without receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who was declared out Friday.
That’s a big loss for the Eagles, as Smith is not only their best receiver but also their receiving yardage leader, with 310 yards on 26 receptions. His absence likely thrusts rookie Makai Lemon, the team’s reception leader with 31, into a bigger role.
Other Eagles inactive due to injury include linebacker Jihad Campbell (hamstring/quad), cornerback Michael Carter (abdomen), defensive back Jonathan Jones (hamstring), and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), all of whom were declared out Friday, along with receiver/returner Britain Covey.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina