Giants Sign WR Jalin Hyatt to 53-Man Roster Ahead of Eagles Game

The New York Giants have signed wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to their 53-man roster as part of a series of moves to finalize their game-day roster ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hyatt, the team’s 2023 third-round draft pick, received his first game action in Week 7 as a standard practice squad elevation. After missing the roster out of training camp, he signed to the practice squad, where he remained until this latest move. He did not receive any pass targets, playing just four snaps on offense and six on special teams.

On special teams, Hyatt is expected to contribute in Sunday’s NFC East clash with the Eagles, particularly on the kickoff return team, where he is likely to line up next to Devin Singletary with receiver Charlie Jones (hand) ailing.

The Giants also elevated two players from their practice squad: running back Phil Mafah and outside linebacker Dewuane Smoot. Both were elevated for the first time this year.

Mafah will give the Giants an extra body at running back if Cam Skattebo, listed as doubtful with a hamstring strain, can’t play on Sunday.

The 6-foot-1 Mafah was originally a seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. He has appeared in just one game, rushing five times for 18 yards and a touchdown, and he has two receptions (on two targets) for 11 yards.

The Giants also signed quarterback Jake Haener, whom they had waived from their 53-man roster on Friday, to their practice squad.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.