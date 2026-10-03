Giants Elevate QB Jake Haener, OLB Trace Ford From Practice Squad for Cardinals Game

The New York Giants have elevated quarterback Jake Haener and outside linebacker Trace Ford from the practice squad ahead of their Week 4 game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Haener, who was on the 53-man roster last week before being waived and then re-signed to the practice squad, will back up starting quarterback Jameis Winston this week, with newly acquired J.J. McCarthy set to be the team’s emergency quarterback.

Head coach John Harbaugh said McCarthy is coming along well after one week.

“He practiced the things we asked him to do. We had different things for him here and there. A lot of it's just learning the offense. I thought he did a good job with that,” he said.

But after all is said and done, Haener made more sense as QB2 for Big Blue.

“Jake's only been here for like a month, too. But he's obviously more immersed in the offense,” Harbaugh said on Friday.

The 25-year-old Ford gives the Giants additional depth at outside linebacker after Brian Burns suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

Ford, 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds, is in his second NFL season after signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2025 NFL Draft.

This past preseason, Ford appeared in all three games ( 76 defensive snaps total ) and registered eight quarterback pressures (including one sack) and seven tackles, including eight stops.

He also contributed on special teams in 19 snaps , but did not register a tackle.

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