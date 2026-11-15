Giants’ Sneak Over Tush Push Call Remains a Head-Scratcher

Most New York Giants fans agree that the team’s decision to run a quarterback sneak on a 3rd-and-1 rather than a classic tush push in its 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders was a head-scratcher.

And apparently, if the stats are to be believed, the questions are justified. According to TushPush.fyi , the Giants have run three tush push plays this season, all of which were successful.

What about quarterback sneaks? Per PFF’s advanced data , quarterback Jameis Winston ranks fourth among quarterbacks with 11 sneaks, and his eight first downs on sneaks also rank fourth in the league.

Given the success of the tush push, then, why not go for that play on 3rd-and-short rather than a sneak?

There are a couple of potential reasons. The first, as head coach John Harbaugh noted to the media on Friday, is that the offensive line did a much better job run-blocking against a banged-up Washington defensive front.

While Harbaugh didn’t say much, perhaps offensive coordinator Matt Nagy felt more confident calling for a sneak than a tush push, given how the offensive line was blocking.

Statistically, the Giants averaged 4.3 yards per rush attempt against Washington, with two rushing touchdowns in the loss. Against the Eagles, they struggled to run the ball, averaging 2.6 yards per carry without Cam Skattebo, who was inactive.

In addition, against the Eagles, the Giants had eight rushing attempts that went for zero or negative yards. Against Washington, they had only two such unsuccessful attempts.

Along those lines, the Giants averaged 4.16 yards per attempt on rushes between the tackles in the loss to Washington. In contrast, against Philadelphia, they averaged 2.2 yards per attempt between the tackles.

All that being said, the question of how they decide between a sneak and a tush push is the one Harbaugh sidestepped when it was put to him on Friday.

“We have four or five of those different types of calls and motions and pushes—not pushes, check-with-me plays. There are different things that we have. One of those was called,” he said.

“We have different calls that go with quarterback sneaks, so we didn’t call the same one that we’ve been calling. That’s really the only answer I have for you.”

The other unanswered question is whether Winston checked out of a play. Asked about the 3rd-and-1 on which Skattebo stayed in the backfield for almost two seconds, Harbaugh clarified that the play “was a normal quarterback sneak and a certain check involved in it that is part of the play.”

The bottom line is that the play, regardless of what was called versus what was executed, failed to convert. It could be one that Nagy wishes he had back, and he will almost certainly be asked about it the next time the coordinators speak with the media on Thursday.

That play itself isn’t why the Giants lost, but it added to a night of frustration for fans who were expecting a Big Blue win in a critical divisional game.

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