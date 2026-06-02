Eli Manning Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.’s Giants Return

While some New York Giants fans might have mixed reactions about receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s return , former quarterback Eli Manning isn’t one of them.

Manning, via his X (formerly Twitter) social media account, responded to a mocked-up photo showing Beckham and quarterback Jaxson Dart together, the retired quarterback quipping, “I like the look of this.”

I like the look of this. https://t.co/0sxj0kDXHR — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 1, 2026

Manning is naturally a big fan of Beckham's, one of his top receivers during his 16 years with the Giants. Beckham was Manning’s most targeted receiver , having had 622 targets thrown his way.

Beckham, in turn, rewarded Manning’s trust in him by hauling in the most receptions among the receivers (390), racking up the most receiving yards (5,476) and the most touchdowns (44).

Unfortunately, the two teammates couldn’t generate much winning football during their time together.

From 2014 to 2018, Beckham’s last season with the Giants before being traded to Cleveland the following offseason, the team went 31-49 with only one winning season and postseason berth (2016).

But with that being water under the bridge, the hope is that for however long Beckham is with the Giants this time around, he can do for current quarterback Jaxson Dart what he tried to do for Manning on the field.

Beckham’s NFL Odyssey

Beckham’s time in New York was often stormy. He drew heavy criticism for his participation in a highly publicized interview with then-ESPN reporter Josina Anderson when the receiver pondered Manning’s role in the team’s struggles.

He was traded to the Browns, one year into a five-year contract extension worth a reported $95 million.

In the middle of the 2021 season, Beckham was released by the Browns before signing with the Los Angeles Rams, where he would win the Super Bowl and tear his ACL in the same game.

Beckham returned to the league in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens and in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, but only managed to log 44 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns.

All of his scores came while he was with the Ravens, whose head coach was current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

Beckham’s Career Comes Full Circle

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes a one-handed catch in between his legs during warmups. | Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beckham, who has long spoken of his desire to reunite with the Giants, did so on Monday after going through a second workout, just a few weeks after doing so before the 2026 draft.

Beckham, who wasted no time taking the practice field with his new/old team after signing his contract, hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2019, his first season with the Browns.

At 33 years of age, he’s certainly not the player he once was when, in his first five seasons with the Giants, he posted four 1,000-yard campaigns, including three in a row (2014-2016).

And Beckham has had a pair of ACL injuries since then, which have left questions about whether his athletic prowess has been compromised.

But it’s important to remember that first, Beckham’s signing does not constitute a guarantee he’ll be on the roster, as he will still have to compete for a spot with veterans Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton, as well as rookie Malachi Fields.

Still, it’s a chance for Beckham to finish his career with the team that gave him his chance at NFL stardom when he was a young receiver coming out of LSU, and for however long it lasts, Beckham is strapped in and ready for the ride.

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