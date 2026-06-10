Elijah Campbell Has a Remarkable NFL Survival Story, but Can He Extend It with the Giants?

New York Giants defensive back Elijah Campbell did not take the easy route to the NFL. He spent time at multiple colleges before getting his first opportunity in the league with the Cleveland Browns.

He did not make the final cut and spent time in the AAF and the UFL before being signed to the Jets' practice squad during the 2020 season. He was called up to the active roster and was able to make a splash as a special teamer.

Seven years later, Campbell has established himself as one of the better special teamers in the NFL. He is looking to continue what has been an inspiring professional journey by returning to New York, this time as a member of the Giants.

After his only season with the New York Jets, Campbell was signed by the Miami Dolphins and has spent five years as a primary special teams player for the Dolphins.

He has played in 65 games for Miami over the past five seasons, and he has logged nearly 1,200 special-teams snaps in that time.

It's an awesome accomplishment for someone who not many believed would spend more than a few training camps in the league.

ELIJAH CAMPBELL, DB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 lbs.

Exp.: 6 Years

School: Northern Iowa

How Acquired: FA-'26

2025 in Review

In previous seasons, Campbell had worked his way into a rotational role on defense as a defensive back.

He even started a couple of games during his five-year tenure with the Dolphins, though in 2025 he was used almost exclusively on special teams. He only recorded 16 defensive snaps all season. That's a stark contrast to the 183 special team snaps he recorded.

It was a season marred by injury. He missed a few weeks during the early part of the season and finished the year on the IR. He was only able to suit up for 10 games this season. That is his lowest total since his first season with Miami, where he only played in seven games.

Even with limited play, he was still able to put up numbers that were on par with his other seasons with the Dolphins. He finished with five tackles (four of which were solo) in ten total games.

On average, he would normally account for anywhere between 10 and 12 tackles a season if he played a full complement of games. His percentage of special team snaps was on par with what he's done over the majority of his career with the Dolphins.

Contract/Cap Info

The Giants and Campbell reached an agreement on a one-year, $1.4 million contract. It included a $50,000 signing bonus.

His base salary will be $1.215 million. In addition to his signing bonus, he has a $25,000 workout bonus. His contract will carry a cap hit of $1.265 million and a dead cap value of $50,000.

2026 Preview

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Elijah Campbell (28) is instructed by head coach John Harbaugh during drills at an organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 2026 season should be a massive challenge for Campbell to continue editing the roster. It is not because he is not talented, or even that he has lost a step.

It's just that there is so much competition in the locker room for the Giants that he will have to show the ability to be a force as a special teamer or a competent rotational depth piece as a defensive back in order to make the team.

Campbell will be 31 years old when the new season gets underway. It's not to say that Father Time has caught up with him, but we know that Father Time is undefeated when it comes to athletes.

This is especially true for guys who have willed themselves to professional careers where the talent isn't the overwhelming, elite talent that others came into the NFL with.

There are a lot of young athletes on this team, more than we've seen in quite some time. It will not only be difficult for Campbell to break through as a defensive back, but it will be more difficult for him to justify the Giants keeping him on the active roster as opposed to a young, ascending defensive back who may not be ready to be a starter but can provide value on special teams.

It will be important for Campbell to assert himself as an elite-level special teams performer so the Giants view him as an ace who can make a sustained difference in a game's outcome through his special teams play.

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