Why Giants Fans Should Be Rooting for the 49ers on Sunday

Whether you’re enjoying a rare autumn Sunday without New York Giants football or you’re tuned into the slate of games, if there is one game Big Blue’s faithful might want to keep tabs on, it’s the San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys clash.

If the Cowboys (4-5) pull off the upset over the 49ers (7-1), that moves Dallas to 5-5, with a game the following week against the Tennessee Titans, who were 1-7 at the start of Sunday’s 10 games.

The 5-3-1 Giants, who lost to the Washington Commanders 24-21 on Thursday night, host the Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-2, at the start of Sunday’s slate.

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) cheers during a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York, however, does hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas thanks to the teams’ Week 1 game. Still, the circumstances can quickly change who is at the top of the NFC East if the Cowboys upset the 49ers.

However, if the Cowboys lose this week, they fall to 4-6, and the Giants, who have the head-to-head tiebreaker, will gain more cushion in their division lead, which should carry them into early December.

The Giants, per Tankathon, have the seventh-most difficult remaining schedule, with their upcoming opponents holding a combined .543 winning percentage.

Dallas, meanwhile, has the 14th-most difficult remaining schedule, with its upcoming opponents holding a combined .507 winning percentage at the start of Week 10’s games.

The Cowboys and 49ers kick off their game at 4:25 p.m. ET.

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