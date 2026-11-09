Giants-Jaguars Week 11 Game Flexed to National TV Spot

Ah, the joys of playing winning football.

The New York Giants' Week 11 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, originally slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff, has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. start and will now be nationally televised, replacing the Eagles-Steelers game that was originally scheduled for the 4:25 p.m. slot and was to be nationally broadcast.

The Giants, who just beat the Eagles 19-11 in Philly to snap a 13-year losing streak at Philly’s home stadium, stand at 5-2-1 and are comfortably in control of the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Jaguars hold a 6-2 record and first control of the AFC South.

The Giants and Jaguars have played each other eight times in regular-season history, with the series deadlocked at 4-4. The two teams last met at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018, when the Giants lost 20-15 in what was their first home loss to Jacksonville in series history.

More recently, the two teams last met on October 13, 2022, when the Giants won 23-17 in what was their first road win against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has outscored the Giants 190-161 in the eight games played between the two teams.

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